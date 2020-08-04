Oh, Snap! Actress Leah Remini Shreds Karen Bass for Applauding the Church of Scientology

"King of Queens" actress Leah Remini chided Rep. Karen Bass, one of Joe Biden's potential running mates, for applauding the Church of Scientology in the past.

"As both a leader in our state legislature and a representative of Los Angeles, my goal has been a simple one: to actually make a difference so that's why I have to first say that this day and this new Church of Scientology is an exciting moment because I know your goal, your commitment is truly to make a difference,” Bass said at a dedication event.

Interestingly enough, Bass went on to praise Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard and Scientology's so-called "fighting of oppression," even though the church has been accused of stalking and harassing people.

"I know that the Church of Scientology has made a difference because your creed is a universal one that speaks to all people everwhere," Bass said. "I look forward to helping you bring about the difference for everyone in this city, the Golden State of California and from here, the nation, and from the nation, the world."

Remini, who was raised in the Scientology religion and has a show dedicated to exposing the church's wrongdoings, said Americans deserve to have a vice presidential pick that stands "for the good and decent when it’s not convenient, who are willing to fight the Goliaths of the world."

"I too supported this criminal cult of Scientology at one time. But most of us believed we had no option to do our research for fear of being punished for looking -- just as it is in Scientology today. I was raised in it from childhood. What is the excuse for those never-in who lend their voice to this criminal cult? Are you denouncing Scientology or are you saying you still think this cult deserves your support?" the actress asked.

Remini believes it's a good thing Bass attempted to distance herself from the Church of Scientology but the organization shouldn't be regarded as a religion.

"Scientology is guilty of breaking up families, abusing its staff & followers, extortion, destroying evidence, infiltrating government agencies, going after its perceived enemies. It is not like any real church," Remini explained.

"No real church has a price list for its services, costing hundreds of thousands of dollars, even millions. Businesses do. No real church denounces God (any God) as a 'lie.' No real church has a dedicated department to go after its former members with the intent to 'destroy utterly' anyone reporting their abuses to the authorities. And policies forbidding it," she said.

According to Remini, Scientology shouldn't be viewed as a religion or a church because the organization allegedly spends "millions upon millions to hire private investigators to watch, stalk former members, just because they can."