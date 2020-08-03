Karen Bass Previously Praised the Church of Scientology and Now It's Biting Her In the Butt

A video recently resurfaced of Congresswoman Karen Bass (D-CA), a potential vice presidential pick for Joe Biden, praising the Church of Scientology back in 2010, the Daily Caller reported.

"As both a leader in our state legislature and a representative of Los Angeles, my goal has been a simple one: to actually make a difference so that's why I have to first say that this day and this new Church of Scientology is an exciting moment because I know your goal, your commitment is truly to make a difference,” Bass said at a dedication event.

Interestingly enough, Bass went on to praise Scientology founder L. Ron Hubbard and Scientology's so-called "fighting of oppression," even though the church has been accused of stalking and harassing people.

"I know that the Church of Scientology has made a difference because your creed is a universal one that speaks to all people everwhere," she said. "I look forward to helping you bring about the difference for everyone in this city, the Golden State of California and from here, the nation, and from the nation, the world."

After coming under fire for her comments, Bass released a statement on Twitter, defending her actions back in 2010.

“Ten years ago, I attended a new building opening in my district and spoke to what I think all of us believe in — respect for one another’s views, to treat all people with respect, and to fight against oppression wherever we find it,” she said. “I found an area of agreement in their beliefs — where all people, of whatever race, color, or creed are created with equal rights, which is what my remarks were about."

According to Bass, she stands by her remarks, despite the allegations made against the Church of Scientology.

The Church of Scientology has been in the public eye over the last 10 years, particularly over claims that the organization is a "cult" that forces members to disassociate with those that rebuke nonbelievers. The organization has also been accused of sexual abuse taking place within the ranks of the church. Their tactics have been the focus of actress Leah Remini's hit show, "Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath."