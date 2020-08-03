Mexico Apprehends a Violent Member of a Drug Cartel

Authorities in Mexico on Saturday apprehended the leader of a drug cartel and five of his closest associates. Police forces and members of the Mexican Army arrested Jose Antonio “El Marro” Yepez Ortiz. He is known as one of the top officials of the Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima (CSRL).

The Cartel Santa Rosa de Lima has been connected to a number of brutal mass killings. The group is also responsible for using explosive devices and car bombs. While many cartels in Mexico focus on distributing drugs, CSRL is involved in the underground fuel market.

"I want to inform you that this morning in a joint operation between the State and Federal Forces, the main leader of a criminal group that operated in the Laja-Bajío region of the State of Guanajuato was arrested," state governor Diego Sinhue Rodriguez Vallejo said on Twitter.

The arrests were part of an early morning raid, which included freeing a kidnapped businesswoman, Breitbart Texas reported.

Oritz has been running from authorities since they raided the homes of various relatives, including his parents. He threatened an "all-out war" for bringing his family into the situation.

The arrest is considered a win because CSRL has been in an embroiled in an ongoing territory war with the Cartel Jalisco Nueva Generacion. Both cartels have tried to take control of Guanajuato and the black market for fuel. Even though CSRL doesn't traffick drugs, the cartel has been labeled as one of Mexico's most violent groups, Breitbart reported.