WATCH: CSPAN Host Ignores a Caller's Blatant Threat Against Trump Supporters

There have been numerous reports of Trump supporters in Wisconsin being attacked and even killed for supporting President Donald Trump. Despite that, CSPAN host Jesse Holland on Sunday failed to condemn a threat a caller from Wisconsin made against Trump supporters.

“I just want to say to this guy: This morning a Trump supporter was killed, was shot and killed in a drive-by in Milwaukee. I don’t know if you got that news, but the people in Milwaukee are waiting for those troops to come in because they got weapons, and it’s going to be a lot of bloodshed when they come, so that’s all I got to say,” the Democratic caller named John said.

Instead of addressing the threat, Holland attempted to continue on with the show as though nothing happened.

"Now you got people on your air threatening our lives?" Trump campaign adviser Boris Epshteyn clapped back at Holland. "Is that what it is, Jesse?"

The CSPAN host attempted to move on to the next collar but Epshteyn wasn't backing down.

"You just had a caller call in and say that shooting Trump supporters is right. I mean, anybody who is a Democrat or an Independent and listen to what that gentleman said, and realize where the Democrats are in this country," the adviser explained. "They're threatening our lives. It's disgusting. It's despicable and it's criminal. And that sounds like a threat against the president and his campaign and I hope the Secret Service investigates it."

After being chided, Holland moved on to the next caller.

It shouldn't be controversial to condemn violence. It should be a no brainer. If a Republican made this kind of threat, the left would be up in arms about how the party is full of racists and extremists. A Democrat does it and it's okay?

Epshteyn is right. What that caller said is the epitome of the Democratic Party today. You either agree with them or they beat you into submission. And if they can't beat you into submission they'll come after you and your family with the cancel culture mob.