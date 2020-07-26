WATCH: Ted Cruz Pinpoints Dems' Strategy for Winning in November

As Congress talks about a second Wuhan coronavirus stimulus payment and how to address the economy, Republicans and Democrats are divided on the best way to move forward. Democrats seem to think the answer to solving the unemployment crisis – which started only because the government asked people to stay home to help the medical system catch up – is to continually offer large unemployment checks. As it currently stands, those who are collecting unemployment are receiving $600 a week, something Republicans believe removes the incentive for Americans to get back to work.

Texas Sen. Ted Cruz (R) told "Face the Nation" host Margaret Brennan that the Democrats' real objective is to shut down the economy to give themselves a leg up in November.

"I am onboard with restarting the economy. What Democrats want to do – we're 100 days out from the presidential election – the only objective Democrats have is to defeat Donald Trump and they've cynically decided the best way to defeat Donald Trump is shut down every business in America, shut down every school in America," Cruz explained.

"You know, Nancy Pelosi talks about working men and women. What she's proposing keeps working men and women from working," he said. "And, ironically, what she does have in her bill: she has a tax cut for millionaires and billionaires in blue states."