Kanye West Announces His First Presidential Campaign Event

None of us thought rapper Kanye West was serious about running for president in November when he made his announcement a couple of weeks ago. Apparently he is serious about challenging President Donald Trump.

In fact, Kanye's first campaign event will take place tonight at 5 p.m. in South Carolina. The event is taking place in North Charleston at the Exquis Event Center for "registered guests," ABC News reported.

Those who want to attend the event have to sign up on Kanye's website. They are also required to sign a liability favor for the Wuhan coronavirus, wear a mask and practice social distancing.

The rapper is encouraging people to try to get him on the South Carolina ballot but the deadline to file was July 15th and the Palmetto State does not allow write-ins.

West has filed with the Federal Election Commission and documents to get on the ballot in Oklahoma.

When the rapper made his announcement, he said he was filing under the "Birthday Party," which he listed as "BDP" on his FEC filings, POLITICO reported.

According to TMZ, the rapper is only polling at two percent. The question becomes who benefits from West jumping into the race? Biden or Trump?

“He’s registered in, I think, two states,” a source familiar with West’s campaign told POLITICO. “It’s such a baby organization it doesn’t even have a logo yet."