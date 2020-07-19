Reports from the Federal Election Commission (FEC) show that employees from the Center for Disease Control prefer Democratic and even progressive-leaning candidates. Since 2005, more than 550 employees for the agency donated more than $285,000 to the Democratic Party and their candidates, the Daily Caller reported.

The number one recipient for the donations was ActBlue, the online fundraising platform the Democratic Party utilizes. Other popular candidates and committees included Hillary Clinton's 2016 presidential campaign, Bernie Sanders' 2020 presidential campaign, Elizabeth Warren's 2020 presidential campaign and the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee.

Out of all the contributions made from CDC employees, only five were sent to a Republican Political Action Committee (PAC) or candidate. Three of the five contributions were made to President Donald Trump's 2016 campaign. The total of the donations made to the Trump campaign totaled a little more than $1,000.

According to the Daily Caller, campaign contributions flooded into progressive candidates in March when the World Health Organization declared the Wuhan coronavirus as a pandemic.

"...the total amount of money employees contributed to left-leaning causes by the end of the [March] was nearly three times higher than the previous five-year average," the Caller reported. "In addition, the total amount of contributions more than doubled compared to the previous five-year monthly average."

President Donald Trump and the CDC have been odds with one another over Wuhan coronavirus on multiple instances. The president has expressed his frustration with the government agency multiple times on Twitter:

One area where Trump and the CDC are at odds with one another is on reopening of schools.

For the most part, however, the president has praised the CDC's work and even encouraged Americans to follow the CDC's guidelines, especially early on in the pandemic.

It seems like no matter what President Trump did, Democrats were going to use this pandemic to their advantage. They can claim their contributions are because of what Trump did or didn't do but their pattern of donating to Democratic and progressive causes says otherwise. This pandemic just pushed them to donate even more.