Ruth Bader Ginsburg Was Hospitalized Tuesday Morning

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg was hospitalized early Tuesday morning for a possible infection. RBG was taken in after having a fever and chills Monday night.

According to a spokesperson for the court, the justice was evaluated at Sibley Memorial Hospital in Washington, D.C. but was later admitted to Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore Maryland.

Earlier in the day she underwent an endoscopic procedure to clean out a bile duct stent that had been placed last August. She remains at John Hopkins where she will stay for the next few days to receive antibiotic treatments.

Back in May, RBG was hospitalized for acute cholecystitis, a benign gallbladder condition. The 87-year-old had a similar infection back in November. Ginsburg has beaten various types of cancer – colorectal, pancreatic and lung – multiple times in recent years.

This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.