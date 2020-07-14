Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves Sounds Off on the Idea of Coronavirus Herd Immunity

One of the greatest debates that have occurred throughout the entire Wuhan coronavirus pandemic is whether or not face masks are effective. The Centers for Disease Control (CDC) has recommended Americans wear face masks when out in public to prevent the virus from spreading. It has been said that cloth face masks will not prevent the wearer from getting sick but can keep germs and droplets inside the face covering. The idea is that those spores and droplets are kept to the person and not introduced into the air, which could infect someone else.

Those who oppose wearing face masks make the argument that "herd immunity" is needed. In order to obtain herd immunity, enough of the population has to become infected with the virus or a vaccine has to be created that the coronavirus can no longer spread. According to Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R), achieving herd immunity is unrealistic because the majority of the American people would have to be infected (either naturally or through a vaccine). That threshold would overwhelm the health care system, particularly in his state.