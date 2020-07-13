Late Sunday night, two gunmen opened fire on a family barbequing in Brooklyn. One-year-old Davell Gardner Jr. was shot in the stomach while in his stroller. He later died at a nearby hospital. Three others – all men in their late 20s to mid-30s – were shot but are expected to make a full recovery, The New York Times reported.

But now the family wants answers.

"For the cowards that did this, you should be ashamed of yourself because everybody talk about Black Lives Matter, what about baby lives? What about teenager lives?" the one-year-old's grandmother said during an interview with Fox News' Lawrence Jones. "You took an innocent child from a mother and a father, as well as the grandparents, and I don't think it's fair."

Based on the way city officials are conducting themselves following the child's death, Davel Gardner Sr. said he doesn't believe his son's life mattered.

"Anybody who said that they are is lying 'cause if you know information, that needs to be said, and no information – it needs to be said. This is my son," the father explained. "He died. You need – whatever information you know, you need to tell me. It needs to be known. I need this information because these guys just took my son's life. For what? He didn't do nothing to nobody."

According to Gardner Jr., city officials aren't helping the situation because "the community is getting worse and worse and nobody's doing nothing about it."

"Nobody's trying to make a change," he said. "And it's sad to say that. Every day is just worse. You don't know if you going to live to see the next day."

Samantha Gardner, the grandmother, had a message for the shooters: "Go to hell."

"Excuse my expression but you took something that was precious for me, precious for my son, something precious from his mother, and we will never see him. He can't come back. He can't wake back up," she explained. "He was an innocent little baby and he's gone forever."