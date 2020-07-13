New York City

NYC's Black Lives Matter Mural Was Defaced. How de Blasio Handled It Is Ironic.

Source: AP Photo/Hans Pennink

On Monday, a man decided to dump red paint on the Black Lives Matter mural outside of Trump Tower in New York City. He dumped a can of paint and ran away once he realized people were recording him.

By early afternoon, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) sent the NYC Department of Transportation department to repaint the mural. 

"When we say 'Black Lives Matter,' there is no more American statement, there is no more patriotic statement because there is no America without Black America," de Blasio said in a statement. "We are acknowledging the truth of ourselves as Americans by saying 'Black Lives Matter.' We are righting a wrong."

According to WABC-TV, authorities have reviewed security footage and are currently on the lookout for the perpetrator. Anyone with information is asked to call the NYPD.

What's ironic about this entire scenario? Black Lives Matter has advocated for "defunding the police," which they say means reallocating resources from the police to social workers. It essentially means getting rid of law enforcement. 

But who is investigating and looking for the perp? That's right. The police.

Most Popular