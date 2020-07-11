Isaih Martin, a 21-year-old at Texas A&M University, claimed racist notes were put on his car last month. The notes said things like "You don't belong here" and "All lives matter." The third note had the word "n**ger" on it.

After investigating, university police determined that Martin put the notes on his windshield.

A&M University police made the determination after reviewing security camera footage. Martin was seen at his car at 11:00 a.m. before walking to an apartment nearby. Around 12:30 p.m., Martin allegedly made the discovery.

Police said there was no camera that showed precisely what happened, but video footage from a camera near the pool showed a few people walking by Martin's car at that time. In both instances, the people were only there for a few seconds. Around 12:55 p.m., Martin returned to his car, KBTX-TV reported.

"Martin immediately walks to the passenger side of his vehicle, but does not open any doors. Martin is seen toward the front of his vehicle. A brief white speck is seen from about mid-torso of Martin moving toward his vehicle. Another white speck is seen near his chest area. Martin is then seen stepping back and onto the sidewalk in front of his vehicle, most likely taking photos and videos," the police report stated. "He then approaches his vehicle again on the passenger side and remains there for a few moments. He is then seen walking around the front of his vehicle. Martin then enters the driver's door and drives away a few moments later. The total time spent at his vehicle is 1 minute, 15 seconds."

Police couldn't identify any distinguishable characteristics of the person in the video. They concluded that Martin had to have put the notes there himself because "no other person had enough time to place the messages."

According to police, "the other individuals that walked past Martin's vehicle were not hidden for more than five seconds, and would have had to reach over the hood to place the notes."

Once the initial report was made, A&M University President Michael K. Young offered a $1,200 reward for any information that led to the perpetrators' identity.

"Racism of any kind has no place at Texas A&M. I appreciate the efforts of university police who investigated with professionalism in pursuit of facts," Young said in a statement. "We will continue to take an active stance to review claims of harassment, stalking and/or related retaliation that violates a person's civil rights, wherever it may lead. We will continue to develop a safe and welcoming environment."

Martin had taken to Twitter to say he was no longer working with police in the investigation. His profile has since been made private.