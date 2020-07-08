Guns

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jul 08, 2020 8:15 PM
All Wrong: How a Hollywood Elitist Believes Americans Can Be Disarmed

Source: AP Photo/Jeff Roberson

One of the things the left loves doing is putting conservatives in a box. They love to paint us all as a bunch of religious, gun-toting, redneck racists. They don't take the time to get to know us, to talk to us about what we believe and why we believe it. They fail to see that we have a strong regard for the Constitution and a sense of patriotism. It's something they can't fathom, not because they can't grasp the concept, but because they never make the effort to hear our words.

Filmmaker Rex Chapman proved that theory true on Tuesday when he shared a video of armed blacks in Georgia and assumed that "people didn't like it," insinuating others were upset to see African Americans open carrying.

Notice something? The man asking the questions is a reporter. He's trying to understand the situation and motivation of these individuals. Are they here to defend themselves? Are they here to loot and riot? Are they trying to intimidate people? What is their end goal? Those are all questions that are valid and should be asked of anyone, especially when protests and riots have taken place across the nation in response to George Floyd's death. 

Novelist Allison Burnett, however, was giddy about the possibility of those with a "gun obsession" to become unhinged over black people open carrying (which is perfectly legal in Georgia).

Radio personality Chip Franklin automatically assumed that everyone who carries guns is also supportive of keeping the Confederate flag in place.

The problem with all of this is the assumptions that are made about Second Amendment supporters.

The truth is this: those of us who value the right to keep and bear arms value human life and the need to protect it. We hope to never have to rely on a firearm to defend ourselves or our loved ones but we acknowledge that there is evil in this world.

We want everyone to practice their Second Amendment rights. It doesn't matter if someone is a man or a woman. It doesn't matter if he or she is straight, bi, gay, lesbian or transgender. It doesn't matter if they're Christian, Muslim, Buddhist or Pagan. The idea is the same: every life is precious. Every person has the ability and the right to carry a firearm. As long as they're law-abiding, take the responsibility seriously and undergo training, we want them to practice their God-given rights.

As the saying goes, "I'd rather be judged by 12 than carried by six."

It means you'd rather be prepared and not need your firearm than to need it and not have it. 

Hollywood elitists can assume all of us have an "obsession" with our guns. It's not obsession as much as it is a lifestyle. It's about realizing that police are minutes away. When seconds count, you are your own first responder.

If these elitists want to understand more about this life, all they have to do is ask. We would welcome them with open arms. We have issues when they work to disarm us while hiding behind armed guards.   

