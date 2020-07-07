Black Life-Long Democrat Reveals Why He Walked Away from Joe Biden

Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones (D) on Tuesday penned an opinion piece slamming former Vice President Joe Biden for failing to stand up to protect the black community. According to Jones, President Donald Trump has done more for the black community than any other Washington politician, all while Biden hides in his basement.

In particular, Jones takes issue with the left's calls to "defund the police," which they say is in response to the murder of George Floyd.

As the former Chief Executive Officer of DeKalb County, Georgia, I’ve had to manage one of the largest police departments in the state. I’ve had the experience of dealing with police shootings and comforting the families of victims. But at the same time, I’ve also had the experience of losing two black police officers. I’ve had to comfort their families in the middle of the night and console their young children. I know firsthand when others are running away from chaos, police officers are running into the fight to protect and serve. President Trump was sickened by the death of George Floyd and fully committed to ensuring that he will not have died in vain. The president has taken a commonsense approach to heal our nation. President Trump made clear that he will protect all Americans, serve as an ally to peaceful protesters and always uphold law and order.

Jones applauded President Trump's decision to sign an executive order on police reform. The EO created a national database of police misconduct. This prevents officers from bouncing between police departments when they're fired for excessive force or other related issues. The order also pushes grants from the Department of Justice to local police departments to increase training.

Where were Joe Biden and the previous administration for 8 years in the White House on this issue? I’ll tell you. They were absent in unifying this country. The black unemployment rate under Biden and the Obama administration averaged a horrific 12.8 percent. The number of black Americans in poverty barely fell during the Obama administration, going down by just 145,000 over eight years. By comparison, more than double that number – 350,000 black Americans – were lifted out of poverty during just the first two years of the Trump administration.

The Georgia representative reminded Americans that for 36 years, Joe Biden pushed major crime bills. Now that those bills are coming under fire, he's attempting to sweep them under the rug.

Don’t take my word for it, take then-Senator Joe Biden’s own words for it. “The truth is, every major crime bill since 1976 that’s come out of this Congress, every minor crime bill, has had the name of the Democratic senator from the State of Delaware: Joe Biden.” Now that Biden is running for president in a woke Democratic Party in 2020, he’s attempting to sweep his racist legacy under the rug. We can’t let him. Joe Biden is directly responsible for the mass incarceration policies of the 1980s and 1990s, which decimated the black community. Biden authored the 1994 crime bill which imposed mandatory minimum sentences, disproportionately putting hundreds of thousands of young black men in prison.

Even though Jones is black and a Democrat, he refuses to vote for the former vice president.