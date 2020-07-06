Joe Biden

Biden Backer and Potential VP Pick Is Now Positive for Coronavirus

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jul 06, 2020 6:24 PM
  Share   Tweet
Biden Backer and Potential VP Pick Is Now Positive for Coronavirus

Source: AP Photo/Patrick Semansky

Atlanta, Georgia Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) on Monday announced she has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus despite having no symptoms. 

Shortly after her Twitter announcement, the mayor went on MSNBC to give her thoughts on the virus. Lance Bottoms said she had no idea when and where she was exposed.

The news comes after the mayor held a press conference earlier in the day about an eight-year-old girl that was shot and killed Saturday night. During that press conference, Lance Bottoms was not wearing a mask, despite continually talking about how people should be wearing one.

Here are a few of her tweets not too long ago:

The Democratic mayor has been on the national radar as a potential vice presidential pick for former Vice President Joe Biden. 

Recommended
Six Weeks, Six Cities, 600 Murders
Kevin McCullough
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Have Animals? Take Note of the CDC's New Guidelines.
Beth Baumann
Young Broadway Star Shockingly Dies from Coronavirus Complications
Cortney O'Brien

Terry Crews Has Chosen a Hill to Die On
Cortney O'Brien
WSJ Slaps Liberal Media Across the Face for Its Embarrassing Meltdown Over Trump's Mt. Rushmore Speech
Matt Vespa
Well, That Schiff Development Pretty Much Shreds the Credibility of this Russia-Taliban Bounty Gate Story
Matt Vespa
10 Children Killed This Month Already as Violent Crime Rates Skyrocket Across the Nation
Ellie Bufkin
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular