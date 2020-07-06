Biden Backer and Potential VP Pick Is Now Positive for Coronavirus

Atlanta, Georgia Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms (D) on Monday announced she has tested positive for the Wuhan coronavirus despite having no symptoms.

COVID-19 has literally hit home. I have had NO symptoms and have tested positive. — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) July 6, 2020

Shortly after her Twitter announcement, the mayor went on MSNBC to give her thoughts on the virus. Lance Bottoms said she had no idea when and where she was exposed.

Keisha Lance Bottoms on testing positive for COVID: "It leaves me for a loss of words, because I think it really speaks to how contagious this virus is. And we've taken all of the precautions that you can possibly take ... I have no idea where and when we were exposed." @MSNBC — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) July 6, 2020

The news comes after the mayor held a press conference earlier in the day about an eight-year-old girl that was shot and killed Saturday night. During that press conference, Lance Bottoms was not wearing a mask, despite continually talking about how people should be wearing one.

"There's a lot of change that has to happen across this country, and police reform is a big part of it. But we also gotta reform our own communities," Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said after an 8-year-old girl was fatally shot Saturday night. pic.twitter.com/1P63XURmwI — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) July 6, 2020

Here are a few of her tweets not too long ago:

Covid-19 is still a real threat to our communities and we are experiencing an all time high in cases. Wearing a mask is the most unselfish thing that you can do to prevent its spread. #ATLStrong #OneAtlanta pic.twitter.com/cl644AxQHx — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 24, 2020

I am a realist, not an alarmist. The real data shows that COVID-19 cases are rising at an alarming number. It is simple, wear a mask. #OneAtlanta #ATLStrong pic.twitter.com/FdsVr2dU61 — Keisha Lance Bottoms (@KeishaBottoms) June 30, 2020

The Democratic mayor has been on the national radar as a potential vice presidential pick for former Vice President Joe Biden.