4th of July

Baltimore Protestors Toppled a Christopher Columbus Statue But Their Next Move Took Things to a New Level

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jul 05, 2020 1:15 PM
  Share   Tweet
Baltimore Protestors Toppled a Christopher Columbus Statue But Their Next Move Took Things to a New Level

Source: AP Photo/Bebeto Matthews

Protestors celebrated the 4th of July on Saturday by tearing down the statue of Christopher Columbus in Baltimore, Maryland. Once the statue was down, the protestors tossed it into the Inner Harbor.

The move comes after lawmakers in the city have contemplated how to handle the statue. Baltimore City Councilman Ryan Dorsey introduced legislation last week that would rededicate the monument. He wanted to rename the monument the "Police Violence Victims Monument."

Members of the Maryland House of Delegates and Senate, however, wanted to see the statues and monuments preserved and protected.

"We are calling for the mayor to protect all the statues across the city, but especially the ones that are under current threat,” Del. Kathy Szeliga (R-Baltimore) said.

“We cannot allow these statues to be simply destroyed because that’s what the threat was,” Del. Nino Mangione (R-Baltimore County) said.

"We have 24-hour security starting tomorrow morning. Unarmed guards, two will be here,” Sen. John Pica )D-Baltimore City) said. 

It looks like protestors made the decision for them.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
Problems with the Cancel Culture Rage Mob Can Be Summed Up in Duckworth's Flawed Thinking
Beth Baumann
Tulsa Police Sergeant Killed When Nonlethal Force Returned with Gunfire
Leah Barkoukis
'America Was Never Great!': Communists Burn American Flags Outside of the White House on 4th of July
Julio Rosas

Why is the Left So Insane? Well, That Anti-July Fourth WaPo Piece Exposes What They’re Being Taught in Higher Education
Matt Vespa

How Did the Liberal Media Cover July Fourth? It Can Be Summed Up in Three Words
Matt Vespa

Kaepernick Is Wanting the Rage Mob to Cancel the 4th of July
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | Michael Ramirez
View Cartoon
Most Popular