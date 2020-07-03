Sen. Ted Cruz Chimes in on NFL Playing the 'Black National Anthem'

The National Football League last week announced they will be playing "Lift Ev'ry Voice And Sing" – dubbed the "Black National Anthem" – before every Week 1 game at the beginning of the season. The "Star-Spangled Banner" – the actual national anthem – will be played second.

The decision was made as part of the NFL's agreement with the NFL Players Association. The two organizations plan to host a number of other social justice initiatives. One initiative that is being discussed includes "listing the names of victims [of systemic racism] on uniforms through decals on helmets or patches on jerseys," ESPN reported.