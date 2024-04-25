Terrorists Launch Attacks on Americans Building Biden’s Gaza Pier
The Pro-Hamas Activist Who Accosted Alec Baldwin Went Totally Insane During Piers Morgan...
Police at UT Austin Had the Perfect Response to a Pro-Hamas Activist Flipping...
Secret Service Agent Assigned to Kamala Harris Suffers What Looks Like a Mental...
Here's the Video Exposing What NYU's Pro-Hamas Students Really Think
White House Attempt to Cover for Biden's Latest Gaffe Might Be Its Most...
Someone Has to Be the Adult in the Room: Clear the Quad and...
US, 17 Other Nations Issue Joint Statement Calling on Hamas to Release Hostages
Florida Has Carried Out an Impressive Evacuation Operation in Haiti
Biden Administration's New Overtime Rule Blasted as an 'Attack on Small Businesses'
Students at Another Ivy League University Get Ready to Set Up Encampment
Could Texas Ban ‘Gender Nonconforming’ Teachers From Schools?
Should Republicans Be Concerned About the Pennsylvania Primary Results?
Mike Davis' Internet Accountability Project Calls on Senate Republicans to Break Up Big...
Tipsheet

Stocks Tank After Disastrous First Quarter GDP Report

Spencer Brown
Spencer Brown  |  April 25, 2024 10:30 AM
AP Photo/Richard Drew

The U.S. economy grew at 1.6 percent in the first quarter of 2024 according to the first advance estimate released by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) on Thursday morning, a significant slowdown from the fourth quarter of 2023 in which GDP increased 3.4 percent. Economists had expected GDP growth to slow in Q1 — but not this much — projecting around 2.5 percent.

Advertisement

According to the BEA release, "the deceleration in real GDP in the first quarter primarily reflected decelerations in consumer spending, exports, and state and local government spending and a downturn in federal government spending," movements "partly offset by an acceleration in residential fixed investment" and an acceleration in imports.

While the economy slowed more than expected from Q4 2023 to Q1 2024, inflation surged upward. The price index for GDP purchases jumped to 3.1 percent in the first quarter of 2024 from 1.9 percent in the last quarter of 2023. The personal consumption expenditures (PCE) price index jumped 3.4 percent in Q1 after rising 1.8 percent in Q4. The core PCE price index — excluding food and energy costs — increased even more in Q1 to 3.7 percent compared to Q4's 2.0 percent level. All these numbers are above what economists expected and higher than the Federal Reserve's target of just 2.0 percent. 

Across the board, inflation is not "coming down" as President Biden continues to falsely claim. 

Recommended

Police at UT Austin Had the Perfect Response to a Pro-Hamas Activist Flipping Them Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement

"This weak economy reflects the view of American small business owners," said Job Creators Network CEO Alfredo Ortiz reacting to the Q1 data. "According to JCN's national poll of small business owners, two-thirds say current economic conditions could force them to close, he reminded. "Slow economic growth is a direct result of bad Democratic policies that have caused stubbornly high inflation, overregulation, and a credit crunch." Invoking President Biden's proposed capital gains tax rates, Ortiz warned such "Democrat tax increases would grind even this slow growth to a halt. Voters who want a return to a robust economy should remember this on Election Day."

The data released on Thursday morning puts the Federal Reserve and its chairman Jerome Powell in a bind: if the Fed follows through on its plans to cut interest rates already at their highest level since early 2001, inflation would continue to surge. If Powell keeps rates at their current level or raises them, a significantly slowing economy could flip into a recession. 

Wall Street reflected the perilous state of the economy revealed in the Q1 GDP estimate, with the Dow, Nasdaq, and S&P 500 taking a dive on the news:

Advertisement

Biden has already, as usual, cherry-picked numbers to claim that the Q1 GDP "report shows the American economy remains strong, with continued steady and stable growth." But there's nothing stable about an economy that just shrunk more than economists expected while inflation continues to explode. Biden can spin as much as he wants but, even by omitting the truth of the full report, he won't be able to hide the everyday pain an economy in this condition creates for Americans. 

Tags: ECONOMY

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Police at UT Austin Had the Perfect Response to a Pro-Hamas Activist Flipping Them Off Matt Vespa
Will Jewish Voters Stop Voting for the Democrats Who Want to Kill Them? Kurt Schlichter
Should Republicans Be Concerned About the Pennsylvania Primary Results? Guy Benson
Terrorists Launch Attacks on Americans Building Biden’s Gaza Pier Katie Pavlich
The Pro-Hamas Activist Who Accosted Alec Baldwin Went Totally Insane During Piers Morgan Interview Matt Vespa
Trump Not Sending His Best Ann Coulter

Trending on Townhall Videos

Advertisement
Trending on Townhall Media
Advertisement
Most Popular
Police at UT Austin Had the Perfect Response to a Pro-Hamas Activist Flipping Them Off Matt Vespa
Advertisement