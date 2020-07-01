Alyssa Milano's 'Cultural Appropriation' Is Coming Back to Bite Her in the Butt

Back in 2017, actress Alyssa Milano decided to sport cornrows to the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas. She shared a picture to her Instagram account.

Even at the time, people mocked Milano by cropping the expressions of black people looking at her hairdo. It was evident they weren't fans of the actress' look.

Now I see why everyone was looking at Alyssa Milano like that...her hair was trash pic.twitter.com/Rq0Fg9GmOE — Curry with the shot... (@StephBMore) February 6, 2017

One lady even called Milano out on her costume.

I'm so sorry you feel this way. I celebrate all cultures and styles. With pride. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 5, 2017

one problem is the diminishing of feelings & experiences of WOC. Sorry u don't understand or won't try to #intersectionality — T.M. Bonner (@rosandyreel) February 5, 2017

I understand. And I try daily to be as compassionate of a human as humanly possible. I'm on your side. Always. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) February 5, 2017

Now her past "cultural appropriation" is being thrown into the spotlight and questioned.

I normally like white girls in braids but because it’s @Alyssa_Milano ?????????? reap what you sew. https://t.co/XH7sKYePWo — Ed. Ge. Lord_JohnSmith (@who_am_i_3005) June 26, 2020

Milano doesn't see anything wrong with what she did. In fact, she decided to spin the cancel culture as Trump supporters trying to take down his opponents.

Cancel culture is being weaponized by the right/Putin. Take notice of who they are targeting & what is trending. Are they trying to hurt Trump’s most vocal critics? Yup. The misinformation campaign has begun. Be vigilant in what you post on social media. Truth still matters. — Alyssa Milano (@Alyssa_Milano) June 29, 2020

People like Alyssa love these cancel culture movements, as long as it's not them being canceled. Now that she's under the microscope and being called out for her "costume," she's suddenly worried about weaponizing cancel culture when it's her in the crosshairs.