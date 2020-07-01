Cultural appropriation

Alyssa Milano's 'Cultural Appropriation' Is Coming Back to Bite Her in the Butt

Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Jul 01, 2020 9:20 PM
Source: Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File

Back in 2017, actress Alyssa Milano decided to sport cornrows to the Super Bowl in Houston, Texas. She shared a picture to her Instagram account.

Even at the time, people mocked Milano by cropping the expressions of black people looking at her hairdo. It was evident they weren't fans of the actress' look.

One lady even called Milano out on her costume.

Now her past "cultural appropriation" is being thrown into the spotlight and questioned.

Milano doesn't see anything wrong with what she did. In fact, she decided to spin the cancel culture as Trump supporters trying to take down his opponents.

People like Alyssa love these cancel culture movements, as long as it's not them being canceled. Now that she's under the microscope and being called out for her "costume," she's suddenly worried about weaponizing cancel culture when it's her in the crosshairs.

Most Popular