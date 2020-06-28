WATCH: Black New Yorkers Correct Whites That Want to Abolish the Police

The idea of "abolishing the police" or "defunding the police" has been floated as a solution to police brutality and racism in America. The left has latched onto this narrative, making it sound as though all of our nation's problems can be pinpointed to this single so-called "solution."

Filmmaker Ami Horowitz took to the streets of Harlem to ask people – both black and white – what they thought of doing away with law enforcement. Not surprisingly, it was the white people who were aggressive and in favor of dismantling police departments. Black people, on the other hand, thought it was a terrible idea.

"I'd rather have something that doesn't work without them than what we currently have which is something that doesn't' work with them," a young white man explained. "I think that they are disgusting! I f**king hate the police! Like I just f**king hate the police and everything they stand for."

"Police should go back to being, you know, members of the community," a white woman said.

"Policing in this country is about keeping black people down," an older white man explained. "Police arose out of slave-catching patrols. The police are an occupying army."

The handful of white people that were interviewed continually said they thought the black community would be better off without law enforcement. But the African Americans that Horowitz talked to disagreed.

"I think they're full of crap!" a black man said. "But yes. They're needed. I approve for them to be here 'cause my son, he's eight now. He wants to be a police. I want to push him to be a police."

"I think they're being somewhat ignorant," a black woman said bluntly.

An African American man said the area they were in would be "very dangerous" without the police. "People would be just going crazy! You know what I mean? It'd be worse than what it is. Robberies, looting, raping, murder..." he explained.

An older black man wearing a Black Lives Matter shirt completely disagreed with the idea of doing away with the police. "Abolishing the NYPD? That would be suicide!" he replied. "There's too many criminals out here, man! Are you kidding me? I wouldn't feel safe! But you need the police to police the land, man, and the people, you know?"

Multiple other African American men and women shared similar sentiments, saying law enforcement Is necessary to having a safe neighborhood as well as law and order. They also shared the common idea that officers are invested in their community and many want to help the people they're around.

The left is always saying that white people need to check their privilege, take a moment to be quiet and listen to people of color that are impacted. Maybe they need to take their own advice in this instance. It's the whites who are advocating for a lawless society... and they're using African Americans to push that agenda.



