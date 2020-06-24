Tom Perez's Take on the GOP Convention Is Coming Back to Bite Him in the Butt

The Democratic National Committee is no stranger to hypocrisy but they might have set a new record for their latest flip-flop. Just a few weeks ago, DNC Chair Tom Perez chided President Donald Trump's decision to relocate the Republican National Convention. The convention was originally scheduled to take place in North Carolina but Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper refused to provide RNC staff with coronavirus guidance.

Had long planned to have the Republican National Convention in Charlotte, North Carolina, a place I love. Now, @NC_Governor Roy Cooper and his representatives refuse to guarantee that we can have use of the Spectrum Arena - Spend millions of dollars, have everybody arrive, and... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

...then tell them they will not be able to gain entry. Governor Cooper is still in Shelter-In-Place Mode, and not allowing us to occupy the arena as originally anticipated and promised. Would have showcased beautiful North Carolina to the World, and brought in hundreds of... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

...millions of dollars, and jobs, for the State. Because of @NC_Governor, we are now forced to seek another State to host the 2020 Republican National Convention. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 3, 2020

As RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel stated, the "lack of clarity" from Cooper and his office forced the party to relocate to Florida.

What’s unfortunate is that you still have yet to give guidance on what “scaled down” means. Currently, you allow 10 people to gather indoors. Is that what scaled down means? Or is it 100 people? 1,000 people? Total lack of clarity from you. https://t.co/4ceHrGRGu3 — Ronna McDaniel (@GOPChairwoman) June 3, 2020

Naturally, Perez made it sound as though the RNC was turning their backs on North Carolinians.

"To add insult to injury now, we learn that Donald Trump and the RNC want to pull out of North Carolina for their convention. He and their campaign have been to infective and self-serving to work with the people of North Carolina to put on an event that reflects the guidance of health officials and would help keep North Carolian[s] safe," Perez said in a statement at the time. "This is what conversations are about. They are not about ego gratification. They are not about you, Mr. President, they are about the people. And when you refuse to keep people safe, when you refuse to ensure that people will wear masks, will follow the public health advice of professionals, including yourself. So, Donald Trump and the Republicans are abandoning North Carolina. Joe Biden and the Democrats will never abandon North Carolina."

Perez made these statements at the same time the DNC was laying off staff in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, where the Democratic National Convention was set to take place later this summer.

For those keeping score: Democrats laid off their Milwaukee convention staff & voted to allow a virtual convention.



I guess according to their own standard, Biden has "abandoned" Wisconsin. https://t.co/0S3vwLWgss — Michael Ahrens (@michaelahrens) June 3, 2020

And just earlier today the DNC decided to have a "virtual" convention, including voting for Biden's unnamed running mate, as well as other official business.

It's looking like the Democrats are now abandoning Wisconsin, at least by the standards they set forth.