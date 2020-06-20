Ulysses S. Grant

So Much for History: Rioters Destroyed a Statue of a Man Dedicated to Ending Slavery and the Confederacy

Beth Baumann
 @eb454
Posted: Jun 20, 2020 4:10 PM
Source: Twitter/Screenshot

A group of approximately 400 people gathered in San Francisco on Friday to celebrate Juneteenth Day. The day is celebratory because it marked the day that the last slaves in Texas were freed, almost two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. The protestors pulled down statues of various figures, including Union General Ulysses S. Grant.

Ulysses S. Grant singlehandedly won the Civil War on behalf of the Union. He helped reconstruct our nation so we were one unified country without slaves. He even went so far as to free his own slave, William Jones. This was at a time in history when a person's wealth and possessions were gauged by how many slaves they owned. 

Grant was also responsible for signing the Naturalization Act, which gave blacks citizenship and he created the Department of Justice to prosecute the KKK. He did great things to abolish slavery and yet his memory is being trashed.

At least some people remember.

This is another one of those instances where people need to do their research and learn who these people are. Not every single white man who has a statue in his memory is a monster. Not every single statue signifies slavery or oppression.

