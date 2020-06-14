WATCH: Rep. Scalise Pays Homage to the Law Enforcement Personnel Who Saved His Life

House Minority Whip Steve Scalise on Sunday paid homage to the Capitol Hill Police and first responders who saved his life three years ago. On July 14, 2017, the congress was shot during the Republican team's Congressional baseball practice. Scalise has repeatedly said he believes a dozen members of Congress would have been shot dead if it wasn't for his Capitol Hill escort.

"If you look at what happened that morning. If you would have said at the end of this the only person that would be dead would be the shooter, nobody would believe it," Scalise said in a video montage. "I wouldn't be here today if it wasn't for their heroism and their bravery."

After the incident, Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) made a very vital point: if Scalise wasn't there, his security detail wouldn't have been there. That could have been disastrous for the other members of Congress.

"As we work to ensure equal justice for all, we recognize the law enforcement officers who upheld their oath to serve and protect communities across America," the montage read at the end of the video.

Three years ago today brave law enforcement officers saved my life when my colleagues and I were attacked on the baseball field.



Important to remember: Every day police officers risk their lives to serve and protect communities across America.



We can’t turn our backs on them. pic.twitter.com/WH4Q2TkiBj — Steve Scalise (@SteveScalise) June 14, 2020

Every year since 1909, Republican and Democratic members of Congress come together to play a baseball game. The proceeds from the game go to charities like the Washington Literacy Center, The Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Washington and the Washington Nationals Dream Foundation. After the shooting three years ago, the United States Capitol Police Memorial Fund was chosen as a charity recipient.