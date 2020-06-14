Why Civil Rights Attorney Leo Terrell 'Stopped Drinking the Democratic Kool-Aid'

One of the talking points that continually comes out of the Democratic Party and the Democratic Media Complex is that the Republican Party is racist or filled with white supremacists because people support law enforcement officers and don't immediately bend the knee to the rage bomb. Most of them seem to forget, however, that it was the Republican Party that pushed for freeing black slaves, which lead our nation to the American Civil War. It was President Abraham Lincoln – a Republican – that delivered the Emancipation Proclamation. It was the Republican Party that championed the landmark Brown v. Board of Education Supreme Court decision that created desegregation in schools. Democrats were against all of those things yet they are somehow put on a pedestal as if they have always advanced the needs of African Americans.

It's those very reasons that civil rights attorney Leo Terrell has had enough of the Democratic Party.

"This is why I stopped drinking the Democrat Kool-Aid. I can’t take this hypocrisy anymore. It’s ridiculous," he explained during a Friday night segment on "Hannity."

"Richard Russell from the South was against integration. He was opposed to anti-lynching bills. That's what bothers me about this whole thing, that Democrats, just because of the D in their name, they could be a racist," Terrell explained. "That statement by Joe Biden is so offensive and then you spike glee out there and say, 'It's okay.' That's offensive. If any Republican said the same thing they would be in trouble, big trouble."

"Joe Biden gave us the crime bill in 1994. President Trump gave us the First Step," he said. "The bottom line is this: I don't need the Democrats to insult me or try to placate me with African garb, Nancy Pelosi. Pass some laws. Pass some reforms. Show me something other than some kind of condescending act just because you're a Democrat. That doesn't follow anymore."

Terrell also made one very true point: if someone identifies as a Democrat but they believe in law and order, they won't see it from that political party.