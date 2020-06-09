Al Sharpton to the NFL: Because of George Floyd's Death, You Should Give Colin Kaepernick His Job Back

Rev. Al Sharpton addressed National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell during his address at George Floyd's funeral service on Tuesday. According to Sharpton, Kaepernick deserves to be rehired to play professional football in light of what happened to Floyd.

"All this family wants is justice, only it's nice to see some people change they mind. Head of the NFL said, "Yeah, maybe we was wrong. Football players, maybe they did have the right to peacefully protest.' Well, don't apologize. Give Colin Kaepernick his job back!"

The crowd applauded.

"Don't come with some empty apology, take a man's livelihood, strip a man down of his talents," the reverend explained. "And four years later when the whole world is marching, all of a sudden you go into a Facetime talking about how you sorry. Minimizing the values of our lives. You sorry then repay the damage you did to the career you stood down because when Colin took a knee he took it for the families in this building and we don't want an apology. We want him repaired."

The audience stood up and cheered.

Clearly Sharpton doesn't understand how professional sports work. Kaepernick was a free agent but no team signed him after he decided to kneel during the national anthem. Kaepernick is entitled to having a political opinion and the ability to express it. Football teams are also entitled to decide who they hire and fire. Why would a football team knowingly take on an individual who brings unwanted attention and puts them between a rock and a hard spot? Answer: they don't.