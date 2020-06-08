Pictures Reveal How Hypocritical Gov. Whitmer's Stay-at-Home Order Really Is

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) has come under fire for her Wuhan coronavirus stay-at-home orders. She continually locked the state down, to the point where people couldn't buy things that were not deemed "essential" – like gardening seeds.

But Whitmer struck a cord when she decided to hit the streets with Black Lives Matter protestors last week. Apparently her social distancing guidelines fell by the wayside.

Here's what the FAQ section of her order states:

Q: Does Executive Order 2020-110 prohibit persons from engaging in outdoor activities that are protected by the First Amendment to the United States Constitution? A: No. Persons may engage in expressive activities protected by the First Amendment within the State of Michigan, but must adhere to social distancing measures recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, including remaining at least six feet from people from outside the person’s household.

In fact, her spokeswoman, Tiffany Brown, said the governor didn't violate her own rules.

"The governor took precautions for engaging in an outdoor activity, including wearing a mask even though it is not required outdoors under the order," Brown told The Detroit News.

According to Brown, Whitmer didn't violate the order because it states, "Nothing in this order shall be taken to abridge protections guaranteed by the state or federal constitution." Brown stated the order "includes the right to peaceful protest."

Pictures, however, show Whitmer didn't abide by social distancing guidelines.

Social distancing is critical to stop the spread of COVID-19—unless you have a great photo op. ?And control. pic.twitter.com/uFyM6gBWaM — Rep. Lynn Afendoulis (@LynnAfendoulis) June 4, 2020

Talk about rules for thee but not for me.