WATCH: CNN's Chris Cuomo Goes to Bat for Looting Thugs By Insisting Protesters Don't Have to Be 'Polite and Peaceful'

Posted: Jun 03, 2020
CNN's Chris Cuomo went off the deep end Tuesday evening when he went to bat for those who decide to loot, cause chaos and burn down cities across America. According to Cuomo, those who are protesting the wrongful killing of George Floyd are just simply responding to "poisonous inequities and injustice" that exists.

"Now too many see the protest as a problem. No, the problem is what forced your fellow citizens to take to the streets: persistence and poisonous inequities and injustice," Cuomo said. "And please, show me where it says protesters are supposed to be polite and peaceful."

Cuomo is either ignorant or must have forgotten. The First Amendment states, "Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances."

Notice the words "peaceably assembly" in that sentence? The First Amendment allows people to gather as long as they aren't causing damage and destruction. The First Amendment doesn't give people the right to vandalize roads and sidewalks, deface and burn down buildings, smash windows and tear down cities. 

Most people have come to a pretty unanimous conclusion that those who are protesting the death of George Floyd have been peaceful. It's Antifa that's hijacking the protests and being violent, not the protesters. Since it's something we've repeatedly heard, especially on CNN and MSNBC, why is Cuomo suddenly changing his tune and saying it's protesters that turned violent? Which is it, Chris?

At least the right was quick to call out Cuomo for his utter stupidity and the fact that he doesn't mind the violence. After all, he lives in the Hamptons. The likelihood of him having to deal with the fallout of the violence is pretty slim to none.

