WATCH: Protestors 'Shh' a CNN Reporter for Disrespecting Their Moment of Silence

A large group of protestors in St. Paul, Minnesota on Monday decided to engage in a moment of silence on behalf of George Floyd, the unarmed African American man who was killed when a white officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee into Floyd's neck. That move resulted in Floyd's death.

Protestors became agitated when CNN reporter Miguel Marquez disrupted their moment of silence to explain what was taking place.

"We were here last night. There were about two or three hundred protestors. And, I gotta tell you, we are in five minutes of silence right now," he says, pointing to the crowd.

"Shhh!" multiple protestors can be heard saying.

"I'm going to show you. I'm going to take this off," Marquez said, taking off his face mask, before pointing the camera off in the distance. "This crowd is absolutely massive."

Protestors began getting rowdy, telling him to be quiet.

"Thousands and thousands of people have shown up. If the president thought his photo-op yesterday was going to have an effect, this was the result," Marquez said.

A protestor got up and put his or her hand in the camera lens to block the segment from continuing. CNN suddenly broke away. They filled the screen with a screenshot of the video of Floyd's arrest.

This has got to be one of the rudest and most insensitive things. People are mourning. They're holding a moment of silence – where no one talks – to remember someone who is no longer with us. But, of course, CNN wants to disrupt that because they care more about their failing ratings than they do about respecting others.