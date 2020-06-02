Minneapolis

Minnesota Files a Civil Rights Complaint Against Minneapolis Police Department

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jun 02, 2020 9:00 PM
  Share   Tweet
Minnesota Files a Civil Rights Complaint Against Minneapolis Police Department

Source: Glen Stubbe/Star Tribune via AP, Pool

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz (D) on Tuesday announced that the Minnesota Department of Human Rights filed a civil rights charge against the Minneapolis Police Department following the death of George Floyd.

According to Walz, the department will dive into MPD's "policies, procedures, and practices over the past 10 years to determine if they engaged in systemic discriminatory practices."

The investigation will be led by Department of Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero. In her charge of discrimination, Lucero said there is "sufficient information to investigate whether the respondent utilizes systemic discriminatory patterns or practices towards people of color, specifically Black community members, on the basis of race and in the area of public services." 

Lucero cited Floyd's death and the death of Jamar Clark, a 24-year black man who was shot by police in 2015. The two officers involved in Clark's death were put on desk duty for almost a year but were ultimately not charged. Clark's family ended up settling with the city for $200,000 in August of 2019.

"This incident, and others similar to it since at least January 1, 2010 and continuing to the present, require investigation into whether the respondent’s training, policies, procedures, practices, including but not limited to use of force protocols, and any corresponding implementation, amounts to unlawful race-based policing, which deprives people of color, particularly Black community members, of their civil rights under the Minnesota Human Rights Act," Lucero wrote. 

Recommended
They've Turned on Emma Watson
Larry O'Connor

Ben Crump, the attorney for the Floyd family, stated this "is very significant."

The decision comes one day after the independent autopsy carried out by Drs. Michael Baden and Allecia Wilson concluded Floyd died as a result of asphyxia.

  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Nobody Takes America': Philly Woman Shuts Down Protestors Outside City Hall
Ellie Bufkin

As Activists Breach Perimeter Fence Near White House, Trump Reportedly Rushed into the Protective Bunker
Matt Vespa
Did Rod Rosenstein Just Commit Perjury Today? Going by How the Obama DOJ Treated Michael Flynn–Yes.
Matt Vespa
McEnany Pummels Jim Acosta With Facts About the Right Police Have to Defend Themselves
Katie Pavlich
Columnist to De Blasio and Cuomo: Your Actions on Protests Prove the COVID Lockdown Is Over
Guy Benson
Instead of Breaking Their Communities, Protestors Breakout in Song and Dance
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular