The Results of the Independent Autopsy Into George Floyd's Death Are In

An independent autopsy into the death of George Floyd concluded he died as a result of asphyxia. It is believed that Officer David Chauvin's knee in Floyd's neck cut off blood flow to the brain. Drs. Michael Baden and Allecia Wilson also concluded that Officer Chauvin's weight on Floyd's back and the handcuff position impeded his ability to breathe when the diaphragm failed to function.

Based on the evidence Drs. Baden and Wilson reviewed, the two concluded Floyd died at the scene.

"What we found is consistent with what people saw. There is no other health issue that could cause or attribute to the death," Dr. Baden said in a statement. "Police have this impression that if you can talk, you can breathe. That's not true."

According to Ben Crump, the family's attorney, Officer Chauvin's third-degree murder charge needs to be changed.

"Mr. Floyd's death was a homicide by officers who taunted him while holding him down for more than eight minutes. And the officer who stood by doing nothing was a physical blue shield -- a living symbol of the code of silence," Cump said. "For Chauvin to leave his knee on George's neck despite warnings and evidence that his life was in danger -- and to continue that course for many minutes -- demands first-degree murder charge."

INDEPENDENT AUTOPSY FINDINGS: #GeorgeFloyd died from the pressure MPD officers exerted on his neck and back, as it prevented both air and blood flow. Watch the full news conference on my IG and FB for more details.#SayHisName #JusticeForGeorgeFloyd #BlackLivesMatter pic.twitter.com/luGZYMBWoB — Benjamin Crump, Esq. (@AttorneyCrump) June 1, 2020

George Floyd's family decided to conduct a private autopsy after the Hennepin County Medical Examiner concluded he did not die as a result of asphyxia or strangulation.

"Mr. Floyd had underlying health conditions including coronary artery disease and hypertensive heart disease. The combined effects of Mr. Floyd being restrained by the police, his underlying health conditions and any potential intoxicants in his system likely contributed to his death," the medical examiner wrote.