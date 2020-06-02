Black Lives Matter Has One Demand for LA Mayor Eric Garcetti

Black Lives Matters protestors on Tuesday took their fight to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's doorstep after the city's budget was approved earlier in the day. The city's chapter of the organization wants to see the city defund the Los Angeles Police Department.

LA City Clerk signed the city budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1. pic.twitter.com/l26Jtr2xpL — Beth Baumann (@eb454) June 3, 2020

According to local reporter Lexis-Olivier Ray, this was a "secret protest."

I was invited to a secret protest organized by BLM LA. Hundreds of protestors have arrived at Mayor Garcetti's house. @LATACO pic.twitter.com/Y3ArWfCJU5 — Lexis-Olivier Ray (@ShotOn35mm) June 2, 2020

Chants of "Defund the police! Defund the police! Defund the police!" could be heard. One leader called Garcetti and the city council to abolish LAPD's funding.

Activists with Black Lives Matter LA have led a demonstration to defund the LAPD outside Mayor Garcetti’s home in Hancock Park and is asking more individuals to show up to join the rally. pic.twitter.com/JFyyiulz01 — Brian Feinzimer (@bfeinzimer) June 2, 2020

We’re at the mayors house.. where you at Garcetti? Come outside & explain yourself. pic.twitter.com/0m6CAuN4e2 — ?? (@LeeSpielman) June 2, 2020

Protestors sat in the middle of the street and taunted law enforcement.

The crowd is chanting “I don’t see no riot here, why are you in riot gear?” pic.twitter.com/DniKZKZkp9 — Brian Feinzimer (@bfeinzimer) June 2, 2020

Garcetti's neighbor said protests have taken place outside of the mayor's mansion but nothing has ever been to this extent.

Even Garcetti’s rich white neighbors get it more than he does. pic.twitter.com/jjZp9CEjLb — Unrig LA (@UnrigLA) June 3, 2020