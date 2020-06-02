Los Angeles

Black Lives Matter Has One Demand for LA Mayor Eric Garcetti

Beth Baumann
Beth Baumann
|
 @eb454
|
Posted: Jun 02, 2020 10:05 PM
  Share   Tweet
Black Lives Matter Has One Demand for LA Mayor Eric Garcetti

Source: AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes

Black Lives Matters protestors on Tuesday took their fight to Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti's doorstep after the city's budget was approved earlier in the day. The city's chapter of the organization wants to see the city defund the Los Angeles Police Department. 

According to local reporter Lexis-Olivier Ray, this was a "secret protest."

Chants of "Defund the police! Defund the police! Defund the police!" could be heard. One leader called Garcetti and the city council to abolish LAPD's funding. 

Protestors sat in the middle of the street and taunted law enforcement.

Garcetti's neighbor said protests have taken place outside of the mayor's mansion but nothing has ever been to this extent. 

Recommended
They've Turned on Emma Watson
Larry O'Connor
  Share this on Facebook
  Tweet
'Nobody Takes America': Philly Woman Shuts Down Protestors Outside City Hall
Ellie Bufkin

As Activists Breach Perimeter Fence Near White House, Trump Reportedly Rushed into the Protective Bunker
Matt Vespa
Did Rod Rosenstein Just Commit Perjury Today? Going by How the Obama DOJ Treated Michael Flynn–Yes.
Matt Vespa
McEnany Pummels Jim Acosta With Facts About the Right Police Have to Defend Themselves
Katie Pavlich
Columnist to De Blasio and Cuomo: Your Actions on Protests Prove the COVID Lockdown Is Over
Guy Benson
Instead of Breaking Their Communities, Protestors Breakout in Song and Dance
Beth Baumann
CARTOONS | AF Branco
View Cartoon
Most Popular