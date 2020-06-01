Trump's Mere Mention of the Second Amendment Sent Progressives Off the Deep End

During President Donald Trump's nationwide address on Monday evening, he announced his intent to use all federal resources to help stop the rioting and looting that's taking place across the country. He also mentioned that he would protect the rights of law-abiding citizens, including the right to keep and bear arms. Naturally, progressives and those who hate the Second Amendment were up in arms over the mention of the Second Amendment.

TRUMP: "I am mobilizing all available federal resources, civilian and military, to stop the rioting and looting, to end the destruction and arson. And to protect the rights of law-abiding Americans, including your Second Amendment rights." pic.twitter.com/CDu3eFZYp9 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) June 1, 2020

Apparently encouraging people to protect themselves when cops are attempting to stop rioters is encouraging "racist supporters" to "start shooting black protestors."

Trump is yelling around about the "Second Amendment" because he's hoping his racist supporters will start shooting black protesters. Trump knows he can't win the election, he knows he's going to prison, so he just wants to create carnage in the meantime.https://t.co/KtL1znFxCg — Palmer Report (@PalmerReport) June 1, 2020

Why would he mention second amendment rights like that. Why is he having the police tear gas protestors when there is a KILLER RESPIRATORY VIRUS going around. Why is he trying to declare anti fascism as terrorism. HOW CAN ANYONE STILL BELIEVE HE ISN’T A FASCIST?! — Nikita Gill is writing (@nktgill) June 1, 2020

They also seem to think that if you support the Second Amendment that you should automatically take to the streets to over martial law.

I’m sure all those second amendment fans who need guns in case they need to stop government tyranny are all steeling themselves to fight against martial law... no? But I thought this was their big thing? — Bethany Black (@BeffernieBlack) June 1, 2020

Why did he yell out the part about "YOUR SECOND AMENDMENT RIGHTS"?



The point of the speech was for the president to announce that he would deploy "heavily armed" soldiers inside the US.



Then he urgently shouted out the part reminding people that American civilians can be armed? — Rachel Maddow MSNBC (@maddow) June 1, 2020

The latin term is "mens rea".

(eng: "state of mind")



And Rachel rightly understands the importance of documenting evidence of donald's state of mind, such as the second amendment comment, as he violates law.



It makes successful prosecution easier to accomplish in the future. https://t.co/QdWUe7Atte — Chris Vickery (@VickerySec) June 1, 2020

Trump just invoked the Second Amendment. As if that was part of this. Pretty much a signal for jumpy white people to walk around with guns. — Tom Nichols (@RadioFreeTom) June 1, 2020

Here's what these folks fail to understand: the Second Amendment is there to protect our freedoms, including our First Amendment rights, but it's also there for self-defense. Relying on cops to protect you when they're trying to keep rioters from looting and literally burning down cities, it's up to you to protect yourself, your family and your property. Even when there aren't massive riots taking place across the country, it can take cops minutes, sometimes even hours, to arrive to a person's call for help (depending on where they live and how well-staffed their police and/or sheriff's department is).

Progressives can make the assumption that Trump is telling people to go out and shoot protestors and looters. That is not what he said. He's simply saying that people's Second Amendment rights will not be taken away, that people will have the ability to protect themselves and their families should someone try to cause them harm.

Remember: there are still rules and responsibilities that come with owning and carrying a firearm. Pretty much every gun owner will say the same thing: they never want to have to utilize their firearm but they have it should the need arise. Defending life is when a firearm should be utilized. It should and always will take priority over a person's property.

Guns, however, have been proven to be a deterrent that keeps people from breaking into buildings and stealing. Just look at what happened when all hell broke loose and "armed rednecks" stepped up to protect various businesses.