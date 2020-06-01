Donald Trump

Trump's Mere Mention of the Second Amendment Sent Progressives Off the Deep End

Posted: Jun 01, 2020
Source: AP Photo/Alex Brandon

During President Donald Trump's nationwide address on Monday evening, he announced his intent to use all federal resources to help stop the rioting and looting that's taking place across the country. He also mentioned that he would protect the rights of law-abiding citizens, including the right to keep and bear arms. Naturally, progressives and those who hate the Second Amendment were up in arms over the mention of the Second Amendment.

Apparently encouraging people to protect themselves when cops are attempting to stop rioters is encouraging "racist supporters" to "start shooting black protestors."

They also seem to think that if you support the Second Amendment that you should automatically take to the streets to over martial law.

Here's what these folks fail to understand: the Second Amendment is there to protect our freedoms, including our First Amendment rights, but it's also there for self-defense. Relying on cops to protect you when they're trying to keep rioters from looting and literally burning down cities, it's up to you to protect yourself, your family and your property. Even when there aren't massive riots taking place across the country, it can take cops minutes, sometimes even hours, to arrive to a person's call for help (depending on where they live and how well-staffed their police and/or sheriff's department is).

Progressives can make the assumption that Trump is telling people to go out and shoot protestors and looters. That is not what he said. He's simply saying that people's Second Amendment rights will not be taken away, that people will have the ability to protect themselves and their families should someone try to cause them harm.

Remember: there are still rules and responsibilities that come with owning and carrying a firearm. Pretty much every gun owner will say the same thing: they never want to have to utilize their firearm but they have it should the need arise. Defending life is when a firearm should be utilized. It should and always will take priority over a person's property.

Guns, however, have been proven to be a deterrent that keeps people from breaking into buildings and stealing. Just look at what happened when all hell broke loose and "armed rednecks" stepped up to protect various businesses. 

Most Popular