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Tipsheet

Check Out Why Dems Wouldn't Let This Gubernatorial Candidate Speak at NYC's Dominican Day Parade

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 28, 2026 5:30 PM
Check Out Why Dems Wouldn't Let This Gubernatorial Candidate Speak at NYC's Dominican Day Parade
AP Photo/Ryan Murphy

Bruce Blakeman is running to replace New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and a poll showed Blakeman is only six points behind Hochul. Democrats must be scared of Blakeman because he was blocked from speaking at New York City's Dominican Day parade this past weekend.

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One state politician even admitted she didn't like Blakeman's ties to President Trump

Here's more:

Blakeman wasn’t given the chance to address the crowd during part of the celebration on the Grand Concourse that involved comments from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams.

The Republican, who is currently serving as the elected Nassau County executive, was told by lefty Assemblywoman Amanda Septimo he couldn’t speak even though some in the crowd called out to “let him speak.”

“This is exactly what life under socialism is like,” Blakeman said in a statement to The Post.


“Where free speech is prohibited, and only one party gets to communicate with the public,” added Blakeman, who said he was “invited by leaders of the Dominican community to speak.”

Blakeman is right, of course. Democrats have a long history of censoring and silencing their opponents.

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Related:

2026 ELECTIONS CENSORSHIP DONALD TRUMP FREE SPEECH

It's not surprising.

As it always was.

This is unacceptable.

Yes, it is.

It also shows how deranged they are. Republicans align with President Trump, and Democrats are hellbent on attacking them. Meanwhile, the Democrats have ignored the radical socialist takeover of their own party.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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'My God. Read the Replies. Horrendous': This Tweet Ends Fauci's Legacy Matt Vespa
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