Check Out Why Dems Wouldn't Let This Gubernatorial Candidate Speak at NYC's Dominican Day Parade

Bruce Blakeman is running to replace New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, and a poll showed Blakeman is only six points behind Hochul. Democrats must be scared of Blakeman because he was blocked from speaking at New York City's Dominican Day parade this past weekend.

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One state politician even admitted she didn't like Blakeman's ties to President Trump

GOP's Bruce Blakeman blocked from speaking at NYC parade by Dems because he 'represents' Trump https://t.co/M40hPEzFWp pic.twitter.com/QgQljJamTw — New York Post (@nypost) July 27, 2026

Here's more:

Blakeman wasn’t given the chance to address the crowd during part of the celebration on the Grand Concourse that involved comments from Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams. The Republican, who is currently serving as the elected Nassau County executive, was told by lefty Assemblywoman Amanda Septimo he couldn’t speak even though some in the crowd called out to “let him speak.” “This is exactly what life under socialism is like,” Blakeman said in a statement to The Post.

“Where free speech is prohibited, and only one party gets to communicate with the public,” added Blakeman, who said he was “invited by leaders of the Dominican community to speak.”

Blakeman is right, of course. Democrats have a long history of censoring and silencing their opponents.

We are not surprised. A few years ago we were banned from marching / participating in a local Brooklyn Puerto Rican Day Parade because we are not Democrats.

We know others who have experienced the same. We've been calling this out asking if Parades in NYC were just for Dems. — Cafecito Break (@cafecitobreak) July 28, 2026

It's not surprising.

Republicans debate. Democrats censor. — Max Bills (@maximusbillz) July 28, 2026

As it always was.

An assembly woman took it upon herself to censor a sitting elected official because he is Republican and a Trump supporter. That doesn’t sound like democracy to me. Bruce Blakeman’s free speech and the right to engage in civic engagement was violated. Perhaps the Civil Rights DOJ… https://t.co/JX7lmhTqDp — Lattina Brown, MPA 🇯🇲🇺🇸 (@LattinaBrown) July 28, 2026

This is unacceptable.

That’s a First Amendment violation. https://t.co/krui9gLb5Z — The Jewish Katniss (@themockingjew) July 28, 2026

Yes, it is.

Dems are scared of Blakeman. They know that their policies and rhetoric are extremely unpopular, and the only way they can win is by shutting down their opposition. https://t.co/i6JkR1b0tK — Moshe Hill (@HillWithView) July 28, 2026

It also shows how deranged they are. Republicans align with President Trump, and Democrats are hellbent on attacking them. Meanwhile, the Democrats have ignored the radical socialist takeover of their own party.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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