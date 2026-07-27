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Tipsheet

Katy Perry Is Upset the White House TikTok Account Used Her Music, but the Joke's on Her

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 27, 2026 8:30 AM
Katy Perry Is Upset the White House TikTok Account Used Her Music, but the Joke's on Her
AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, File

The White House TikTok account used Katy Perry's song "Firework" over a video of military strikes in Iran. Perry wanted the world to know she's very upset by this, posting on X that she was "appalled and angry."

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"I did not approve this, I was not asked, and I absolutely do not condone it," she wrote on X.

"I wrote this song to be an anthem of hope, healing, and inner strength for people going through their darkest personal moments. To see a message of self-worth and upliftment weaponized to soundtrack destruction and violence is a complete violation of everything my song stands for. My music is for bringing people together, not celebrating warfare," Perry's post read.

Here's the video:

There's just one problem with Perry's complaints. Several years ago, Perry sold her music catalog for $225 million, and because of that, the song is under a universal license agreement, so any TikTok user can put her song on their videos. Including the White House.

She's rich and dating Justin Trudeau.

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Related:

IRAN KATY PERRY TIKTOK TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

But she desperately wanted to play the victim here.

You'd think her publicist or lawyer would have reminded her of this before she made her pearl-clutching post.

People are over this sort of nonsense.

The Trump administration is trying to stop Iran from obtaining nuclear weapons, which would lead to never-ending, devastating war that would reach parts of Europe and, eventually, the United States.

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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