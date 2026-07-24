Ro Khanna Was Just Humiliated Over His Praise of Obama's Iran Record

Veteran Peter Meijer joined Abby Phillip and her CNN panel last night, and he absolutely nuked Iran sympathizer Ro Khanna when the latter tried to brag about Obama's record on Iran.

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Must watch: @PeterMeijer stuffs Ro Khanna into a metaphorical locker on CNN NewsNight after Khanna praises Obama’s record on Iran.



Meijer: “Iranians killed an order of magnitude more Americans under President Obama than they have under President Trump.”



Ro Khanna: “That's just… pic.twitter.com/IrkVM4NXox — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 24, 2026

"What's gnawing at Trump is that Barack Obama was far more effective," Khanna said. "That Barack Obama actually got China and the EU and got a multilateral agreement that got 97 percent of the enriched uranium out. And it turns out being statesmanlike and being smart and strategic is better than bluster for America's national interests. And now the President has made a mess of things, made a mess of the economy. But his ego will not permit him to go to Xi Jinping and the European leaders and have a multilateral solution to get us out of this mess."

"I mean, the Iranians killed an order of magnitude more Americans under President Obama than they have under President Trump," Meijer replied.

"That's just not true," Khanna said.

"That's absolutely true," Meijer shot back. "I was in Iraq getting the EFPs that the Iranians were supplying ... all of the Iranian-backed militias."

In the longer exchange, Khanna tries to white knight for Obama's record, but falls flat on his smug face.

Former Congressman Peter Meijer makes Democrat Rep. Ro Khanna look like an absolute fool on live television.



Khanna tried to attack President Trump over Iran by claiming Barack Obama was more “effective.”



That’s when Meijer — who served in Iraq — dropped one brutal reminder… pic.twitter.com/UkpDj5Paff — Overton (@overton_news) July 24, 2026

"Obama didn't go to Dover Air Force Base and have to look at dead Americans coming in," Khanna said. "Obama didn't preside over the Strait of Hormuz."

"I mean he should have because they were my colleagues coming back from Iraq, who were killed by Iranian-backed groups," Meijer replied.

Khanna is an absolute clown. Obama didn't go to Dover because he didn't care, not because there were no dead American servicemembers.

Under Obama, about 1,700 service members died in Afghanistan. That number under Trump is 65 during his first term. In Iraq and Iran, the number of service members who died during Obama's term in office was 284, while 18 service members have died in Iran.

Khanna hates President Trump and the administration, so he'll do whatever it takes to undermine our efforts in Iran. Remember, Khanna was on a Democratic Socialist of America call with podcaster Kyle Kulinski, who lamented that the war would end funding for Hezbollah, Hamas, and the Houthis. This is who Khanna is.

Editor's Note: For decades, former presidents have been all talk and no action. Now, Donald Trump is eliminating the threat from Iran once and for all.

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