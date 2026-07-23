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Tipsheet

Mamdani Says Most of Our Lives Are Already Socialist and Ends Up Tripping Over History

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 23, 2026 1:30 PM
Mamdani Says Most of Our Lives Are Already Socialist and Ends Up Tripping Over History
AP Photo/Yuki Iwamura

The other day, a NYC photographer accidentally made the case for capitalism, pointing to Bryant Park as a win for socialism. There was a problem with that, of course. While Bryant Park is owned by the government, the maintenance of the park is done entirely by the private sector. The Bryant Park Corporation (BPC) is a nonprofit that operates the park, including plant cultivation, security, and landscaping. 

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Another Lefty did this with Central Park itself, which is also maintained by the private sector, the Central Park Conservancy (CPC). Many of the people behind the BPC and CPC are wealthy folks who want to live in a nice city.

We understand that's anathema to the Left, who think cleaning up graffiti and making fountains work and cleaning up parks is a Republican "vanity project" and that decay and social disorder are requirements for living in urban areas.

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani tried playing that card, saying most of our society is already driven by Democratic Socialist principles, like libraries.

There's just one problem with that. Libraries, started by Ben Franklin, were funded through private donations and operated with membership fees. It was not a government program.

And the earliest fire departments were volunteer-based.

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COMMUNISM DEMOCRAT PARTY NEW YORK SOCIALISM ZOHRAN MAMDANI

And, as always, the public systems are not the socialism Mamdani wants.

"He wants the version that Cuba has, that the USSR had, the one that destroyed Venezuela," the user wrote.

Yes. The destruction of America via communism—just as it destroyed Cuba, the USSR, and Venezuela.

Oh, there are those evil rich people doing good things again.

Totally the same thing.

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Because that's (D)ifferent.

The argument that because we have police (which Mamdani wants to defund), fire departments, and libraries proves that we should let Mamdani take our property and our income is stupid, at best. And dangerous at worst.

Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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