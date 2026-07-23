There's a Hidden Left-Wing Network Powering the 'Conservative' Rebellion Against Data Centers and AI

One year ago, the Trump administration unveiled its AI Action Plan, a framework for winning the AI race and keeping control of artificial intelligence and related technologies in American hands. That AI Action Plan included three executive orders to prevent "woke" AI, accelerate data center permitting, and secure AI technology dominance.

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The Innovation Council is committed to supporting President Trump's AI Action Plan and advancing policies that unleash American genius so we dominate the future of AI.

Today marks one year since America unveiled its AI Action Plan, and we're winning the AI race thanks to @POTUS.



One year in: red tape cut to speed up innovation, a national buildout of AI infrastructure underway, American AI tech going global, and a new generation trained… https://t.co/GGCnkc7aY7 pic.twitter.com/ceoZ6JdZTK — Innovation Council (@innovationcncl) July 23, 2026

However, there is a left-wing network that is behind a so-called "conservative" rebellion against AI. The anti-AI group "Humans First" claims to be a conservative organization, and that's a narrative the media are all too happy to run with. Axios, The Hill, The Guardian, and Humans First itself use that label. On the Humans First website, it calls itself a "conservative social movement that is dedicated to ensuring the future of AI is in the hands of everyday people."

That's a lie.

It turns out a network of Green Party figures and Democratic Party-aligned activists are behind Humans First.

Here's more from Fox News:

A group billing itself as a grassroots conservative movement against new data centers carried out a series of nationwide protests enlisting the help of Green Party figures and Democratic-aligned activists, a Fox News Digital review found. Though initially launched as a bipartisan project, Humans First has since become — in its own words — a "conservative social movement that is dedicated to ensuring that the future of AI is in the hands of everyday people." Humans First's nascent movement was supposed to build up to mass protests on July 18, when the organization says it sought to rally conservatives against the construction of new data centers. The push put Humans First in tension with one of President Donald Trump’s major economic priorities — accelerating the data-center buildout needed to power America’s AI race. While right-wing activist Amy Kremer is the public face of Humans First, the group’s paper trail shows that the organization didn’t start with her or even another conservative. Incorporation records reviewed by Fox News Digital list staffers from the Center for AI Safety, a San Francisco-based nonprofit, as Humans First’s initial employees. The Center for AI Safety also provided a loan to Humans First to serve as start-up capital, NBC News previously reported.

The Humans First website listed a chapter of the Illinois Green Party as organizers for a protest outside of Chicago. The Illinois Green Party supports abortion access, gun control, divesting from Israel, decriminalizing prostitution, impeaching President Trump, and solidarity with Cuba.

Alexandria Keating-Sofiakis, a transgender activist and Congressional candidate, is also affiliated with the Illinois Green Party and organized a Humans First protest 50 miles northwest of Chicago. Keating-Sofiakis called data centers a "cross-partisan problem" and that "the ecological damage alone associated with data centers is more than enough justification to oppose them."

Fox News also reported that footage from five Humans First protests, which were billed as being "huge," ended up being sparsely attended. This includes protests in California, Georgia, Missouri, and South Carolina.

.@realhumansfirst calls it a 'movement.' Turnout says people aren't buying it. pic.twitter.com/sRqBqFDgzs — Innovation Council (@innovationcncl) July 21, 2026

At the event in Gilroy, California, protesters held anti-ICE signs, a common cause for those on the Left.

It's clear that Humans First is not telling the truth, and the media are more than happy to help spread the lie that Humans First is a "conservative movement."

"Humans First isn't just lying about data centers, they're lying about the nature of their organization by masquerading as a conservative grassroots movement," said Tylor Budowich, Innovation Council Founder. "Their campaign is built on deception, not facts, and supports the interests of America's adversaries. The media ought to correct the record and make clear that this is a front-group that is trying to divide conservatives."