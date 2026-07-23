Gavin Newsom Bragged About His Organized Retail Crime Task Force, but There's a Big Problem

California Gov. Gavin Newsom really tries to paint himself as a bold, visionary leader. But if you pay attention to his state, you see it's a major dumpster fire, and sometimes literally. Just yesterday, Townhall reported how Newsom said—with a straight face—that his state was a model for the globe on fire management.

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It's a cautionary tale, maybe, but not a model.

Now Newsom is trying to take a victory lap on his Organized Retail Crime Task Force, bragging it's recovered $76.2 million in stolen goods, including $6.2 million.

Since I took office in 2019, California's Organized Retail Crime Task Force has recovered over $76.2 million in stolen goods — including $6.3 million this year alone.



I'm committed to delivering major public safety results across the state with zero tolerance for criminals. pic.twitter.com/CPpzdzTmLV — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) July 22, 2026

There are several problems with this, of course.

First, there's the math. California taxpayers have spent $2 billion on combatting retail crime.

Since Gavin Newsom took office in 2019, more than $2 BILLION has been spent by California taxpayers combating retail crime.



Gavin Newsom is now bragging about recovering $76.2 million in stolen goods



For those keeping track at home, that’s about 3.5% https://t.co/jcZAJdVlSd pic.twitter.com/gbmrP0GBPi — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) July 22, 2026

That means the $76.2 million recovered is less than four percent of what was spent fighting it.

Also, the U.S. Chamber of Commerce reported in 2021 that California retail crime has cost businesses about $19.1 billion overall, including $3.4 billion in lost tax revenue.

In 2022 alone, it was estimated that businesses lost $8.7 billion to retail theft, with some annual estimates saying they've lost $13-20 billion each year.

You realize we consider you a dumb a** moron don’t you



Retail theft is estimated to cost California up to $20 billion annually, and up to $13 billion stemming from organized retail crime alone in a single year.



You passed laws legalizing theft



You recover .38% — Flying Elvis (@FlyingElvis13) July 23, 2026

So the $76.2 million recovered is a drop in the bucket compared to the billions retailers have lost.

LOL



It's actually funny how you post that.



You're a lying clown, and we all know it. — SGT_Hawg (@hawgs1239) July 23, 2026

Yes. And California Democrats made retail theft under a certain amount a misdemeanor. They encouraged this.

That means your soft-on-crime policies allowed more than $76 million in goods to be stolen because you don't lock up criminals, retard. Rather than cleaning up after a crime, try preventing it. — NoNewsom28 (@NeverNewsom50) July 22, 2026

Californians voted in 2024 on Proposition 36, a tough-on-crime measure to help stop things like this. Newsom was not happy about it, and even though the measure passed, Democrats have not funded it, rendering it moot.