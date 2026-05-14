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Tipsheet

Gavin Newsom's About to Announce His Final California Budget Proposal, and It's Going to Be a Mess

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | May 14, 2026 11:45 AM
Gavin Newsom's About to Announce His Final California Budget Proposal, and It's Going to Be a Mess
AP Photo/Meg Kinnard

Gavin Newsom is set to announce a new state budget after an estimate showed his state would have a $2.9 billion shortfall. Whatever Newsom is proposing, it's going to be a mess, for sure.

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Here's more:

No calculator! He does the math in his head. https://t.co/CgbnAOsyC1

— Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 14, 2026

First, we doubt it will address the widespread fraud in the state.

All the fraud, if he can manage it. After all, California spent almost $190 million in tablets for inmates that they're using for inappropriate things. One inmate is facing numerous charges involving grooming of a child.

Newsom is doing that again, it seems, if this post from his Press Office is any indication.

Newsom is apparently offering tax breaks for new small businesses in California.

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CALIFORNIA ECONOMY GAVIN NEWSOM TAXES DIVERSITY, EQUITY, AND INCLUSION

It'll be fun to see what sort of DEI requirements those breaks have. Because we all know that's coming. And California businesses will still face the highest taxes in the nation.

Others noticed how staged the photo seems.

He's so smart. Or something.

Then again, maybe not.

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That'll all be in this budget.

His record is terrible.

It'll be interesting to see what Newsom says at this announcement.

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