Gavin Newsom's About to Announce His Final California Budget Proposal, and It's Going to Be a Mess

Gavin Newsom is set to announce a new state budget after an estimate showed his state would have a $2.9 billion shortfall. Whatever Newsom is proposing, it's going to be a mess, for sure.

Advertisement

Balancing my final budget proposal for California.



Tune in tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/AVPzUlLVZV — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) May 13, 2026

Here's more:

No calculator! He does the math in his head. https://t.co/CgbnAOsyC1 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 14, 2026

First, we doubt it will address the widespread fraud in the state.

How much fraud we allowing this year? — Nick shirley (@nickshirleyy) May 14, 2026

All the fraud, if he can manage it. After all, California spent almost $190 million in tablets for inmates that they're using for inappropriate things. One inmate is facing numerous charges involving grooming of a child.

Remember when you cooked the books in 2022 and bragged that CA had the biggest surplus ever even though it didn't really exist and then less than a year later CA was facing a deficit? That was awesome.pic.twitter.com/NThRgUsnpt — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 14, 2026

Newsom is doing that again, it seems, if this post from his Press Office is any indication.

NO BUDGET DEFICIT IN CALIFORNIA! I ALONE FIXED IT. ART OF THE DEAL! ANNOUNCEMENT IS MAY 14 AT 10:30AM. — Governor GCN — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 14, 2026

Newsom is apparently offering tax breaks for new small businesses in California.

NEW: As part of this year’s budget, @CAGovernor Gavin Newsom will propose a major tax break that seeks to reduce startup costs for entrepreneurs.



California is the Number 1 state for new business starts, and this new effort will bolster that standing. pic.twitter.com/QEc9EFLfFO — Governor Newsom Press Office (@GovPressOffice) May 13, 2026

It'll be fun to see what sort of DEI requirements those breaks have. Because we all know that's coming. And California businesses will still face the highest taxes in the nation.

Spoiler alert.



Gavin Newsom is going to make a big announcement about cutting taxes in half for new businesses in California.



The comical part is, taxes for new businesses in California will still be four times higher than the nation’s average. https://t.co/oD47qO6itk pic.twitter.com/i5U8R5bXCA — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) May 13, 2026

Others noticed how staged the photo seems.

No calculator! He does the math in his head. https://t.co/CgbnAOsyC1 — Joel Pollak (@joelpollak) May 14, 2026

He's so smart. Or something.

Then again, maybe not.

Advertisement

Notice that he doesn't have a red pen, but rather, a highlighter to express enthusiasm for budget items such as "free sex-changes for trans migrants" and "free porn devices for state prisoners." https://t.co/AY32CrAeMs — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@christopherrufo) May 14, 2026

That'll all be in this budget.

Greasy Gavin sits at his fancy desk, surrounded by highlighters and “important documents,” pretending he's laser-focused on the 2026-27 budget.



Bro, you turned a $100B+ surplus into multi-year deficits faster than you can say “French Laundry.” High taxes, record spending,… https://t.co/DWacbNwaOJ — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 14, 2026

His record is terrible.

Worth noting that California has been operating at a deficit since FY 2022-23, and currently holds more government debt than any other state. https://t.co/2lJEgAjXI0 — pragmatometer (@pragmatometer) May 14, 2026

It'll be interesting to see what Newsom says at this announcement.

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.