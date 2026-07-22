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Tipsheet

Patriotic Cubs Fan Made Sure the National Anthem Was Respected

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 22, 2026 8:30 AM
Patriotic Cubs Fan Made Sure the National Anthem Was Respected
AP Photo/Jim Young

We just celebrated the 250th anniversary of America's independence, and patriotism is running high. That's why, at a recent Chicago Cubs game, a Cubs fan did not take kindly to a fellow attendee who didn't stand for the National Anthem.

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"Stand up," the man in the Cubs jersey said. He then leaned in and the exchange is inaudible.

He then smacks the man in the back of the head, and the man stands up while the Cubs fan keeps lecturing him.

Most people seemed okay with the exchange.

That's technically assault, too, and a waste of perfectly drinkable beer.

It did, in fact, work.

Shame and guilt are great motivators, and our society has discouraged using both for a long time. It shows, too.

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CHICAGO MLB SPORTS USA AMERICA 250

Georgia Rep. Clay Fuller even offered the Cubs fan a tour of the Capitol.

Others point out the young man had the right not to stand up because it's America, but it's clear he learned a lesson.

And all these years later, this social media user remembers it.

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