Patriotic Cubs Fan Made Sure the National Anthem Was Respected

We just celebrated the 250th anniversary of America's independence, and patriotism is running high. That's why, at a recent Chicago Cubs game, a Cubs fan did not take kindly to a fellow attendee who didn't stand for the National Anthem.

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WATCH: A man was struck in the back of the head by another fan after refusing to stand for the national anthem at a Chicago Cubs game. pic.twitter.com/qVeyY4uscd — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) July 21, 2026

"Stand up," the man in the Cubs jersey said. He then leaned in and the exchange is inaudible.

He then smacks the man in the back of the head, and the man stands up while the Cubs fan keeps lecturing him.

Most people seemed okay with the exchange.

Both are wrong.



Kid needed that slap to realize his disrespect for a country that provides his freedom to choose.



Old man should have poured beer on the kids head instead of assaulting him. — Bloxtrades (@Bloxtrades) July 21, 2026

That's technically assault, too, and a waste of perfectly drinkable beer.

The thing is it worked he did in fact end up standing for the anthem https://t.co/8V5TkEAUEo — Josh Rainer (@JoshRainerGold) July 21, 2026

It did, in fact, work.

Shame and guilt are great motivators, and our society has discouraged using both for a long time. It shows, too.

Georgia Rep. Clay Fuller even offered the Cubs fan a tour of the Capitol.

Sir, you are welcome to visit my office for a personal Capitol Tour at your convenience—you patriot!



We always stand for freedom in this great nation! 🇺🇸 https://t.co/NrBTULMbyE — Rep. Clay Fuller (@RepClayFuller) July 21, 2026

Others point out the young man had the right not to stand up because it's America, but it's clear he learned a lesson.

When I was a kid like 12, I didn't remove my hat during the national anthem at a hockey game and the old man behind me took it off my head and threw it on the ice to teach me a lesson. https://t.co/KANpW5CjM7 — MeanHash ₿ ✪ (@MeanHash) July 21, 2026

And all these years later, this social media user remembers it.