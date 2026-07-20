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Tipsheet

Democrats Launch Renewed Attack on School Choice

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 20, 2026 8:30 AM
Democrats Launch Renewed Attack on School Choice
AP Photo/Rogelio V. Solis

The other day, teacher union head Randi Weingarten held a conference for the American Federation of Teachers (AFT). Weingarten concluded her speech yelling about the 'trajectory of this nation,' which was just code-speak for more leftist indoctrination in our government-run schools.

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But there were more interesting things from the AFT conference, including renewed attacks on school choice. And, as always, those attacks come from people who either attended private school themselves, sent their kids to private school, or both.

First we'll start with Maryland Governor Wes Moore, who attacked President Trump's nationwide school choice program.

"Buried inside that bill is a tax scheme that makes public funding ... that takes public funding and steers it toward private schools," Moore said.

Both he and his children attended private schools.

Moore even filmed an ad touting Maryland government-run schools from his kids' elite private school.

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CHICAGO EDUCATION MARYLAND PARENTAL RIGHTS RANDI WEINGARTEN

Meanwhile, in Baltimore, reading and math test scores are abysmal, with the city ranking the lowest in the nation on standardized tests. Just 12.6 percent of Baltimore students are proficient in math, and 16 percent of eighth graders are proficient in reading.

Stacy Davis Gates, the president of the Chicago Teachers Union (CTU) also railed against school choice.

"And vouchers will destroy any mention of public schools," Davis said. Only 41 percent of Chicago Public School students are proficient in reading, and just 26 percent are proficient in math.

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If mothers choose, the CTU can't indoctrinate them to hate Jews, capitalism, and America.

They really do admit that government-run schools are, by and large, a failure.

Private schools can educate students more effectively and at lower cost than public schools. Democrats don't want students, especially minority students, to have opportunities to get a better education because that leads to better economic success down the road, removing a major voting bloc for Democrats.

Editor's Note: President Trump is fighting to ensure America's kids get the education they deserve.

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