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The New Republic Says Guys Like Scott Bessent Brought Left-Wing Violence on Themselves

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 17, 2026 9:30 AM
The New Republic Says Guys Like Scott Bessent Brought Left-Wing Violence on Themselves
AP Photo/Alex Brandon

Yesterday, Treasury Sec. Scott Bessent absolutely embarrassed the media and their attempts to dismiss and downplay leftist violence. Bessent did that during a press conference during which he discussed the assassination attempt on his life.

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Bessent told reporters he was "the subject of an assassination attempt in February 2025 by an adult left-wing activist, two hours after being sworn into my job" before telling the reporters who think this is fiction to "be there for the sentencing this August."

He was likely referring to Ryan Michael English, a 24-year-old man from Massachusetts, who was arrested in February of last year. English pleaded guilty to one count of unlawful receipt, possession, and/or transfer of a firearm and one count of carrying a firearm, dangerous weapon, explosive, or incendiary device on the grounds of the U.S. Capitol. English approached a Capitol Police officer near the South Door of the Capitol building and turned himself in, admitting to possessing a knife and two 'Molotov cocktails.' English later confessed he traveled to the Capitol to kill a presidential nominee who was scheduled for a Senate confirmation vote, and English reportedly had a note in his pocket that said, "This is terrible but I can't do nothing while nazis [sic] kill my sisters."

English will be sentenced on August 14.

But check out this blurb from The New Republic on Bessent's remarks:

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Related:

DOMESTIC TERRORISM MASSACHUSETTS SCOTT BESSENT TERRORISM TRUMP ASSASSINATION ATTEMPT

Here's what the publication wrote (emphasis added):

Then Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent joined in on the fun, bringing up that he himself was the target of an assassination attempt by an "addled left-wing activist."

It's so interesting to watch these people wield what they see as this infallible moral compass, never once considering that they—and their predecessors—have created many of the conditions which have forced people to resist, whether it be abroad or domestically.

Translation: "It's your fault we're trying to kill you. You made us mad."

They have not.

But, proverbially speaking, they need to remember the other side gets to move and shoot, too.

Bingo.

That's the hallmark of every abuser, by the way.

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Correct. And that half that thinks we deserve to die are egged on and encouraged by Democrats and their media allies.

It's terrifying.

This is the mentality of deranged children, and it's them trying to create a permission structure under which they can use actual violence against us.

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