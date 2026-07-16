The Sara Rodriguez Campaign Is Basically Rearranging Deck Chairs on the Titanic at This Point

We have to admire the naive optimism of Sara Rodriguez. Her campaign imploded earlier this week, after an internal review showed her campaign manager had created 'major issues' with campaign finance reports. It turns out the Rodriguez campaign only has about $200,000 cash on hand, missed a promised $1 million ad buy, and owes vendors a lot of money.

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Her disastrous press conference didn't help things, either.

Despite all that, Rodriguez has not—as of this morning—pulled the plug on her campaign. Instead, she's basically rearranging the deck chairs on the Titanic, trying to frame the race as a plucky, underfunded underdog going up against big, rich Republicans.

What's really funny here is that the money went to Rodriguez's Democratic Socialist opponent, Francesca Hong.

Republicans dropped $2.2 million to pick the Democratic nominee for governor.



Let me be clear, this primary belongs to Wisconsin voters. Not out-of-state MAGA donors. pic.twitter.com/zy6aZGkWb3 — Sara Rodriguez (@saraforwi) July 16, 2026

"The Republican Governor's Association just dropped $2.2 million in Wisconsin to help pick our Democratic nominee. Let that sink in. Out-of-state MAGA donors, the same people who want to gut your healthcare and take away your rights, are spending millions of dollars trying to decide who Democrats nominate for governor. Why? Because they're scared of me," Rodriguez said.

This writer confesses she laughed at that last line.

No, Republicans are not scared of Sara Rodriguez. As we said, she has $200,000 in her campaign coffers. Perhaps she had a slightly better chance at beating Tom Tiffany than Hong. But there's no money for a general election. If the Democratic Party thought Rodriguez had a chance, they'd be putting money into her race. They're not.

She will maybe limp to the August primary, where she will lose to Hong anyway.

Rodriguez continued, "They've done the math. They know I'm the strongest candidate to beat them in November. They're trying to do something about that right now, before it's too late. I'm not gonna let that happen and neither should you. This primary belongs to Wisconsin voters. It belongs to Democrats who've been knocking doors, and making calls, and fighting for this state. It does not belong to MAGA operatives in Washington writing big checks to manipulate our election. Don't let them pick our candidate. That's our job."

The Republicans have made the political decision that they can beat Hong in November.

NEWS: A Republican PAC is dropping $2 million to boost Francesca Hong in the Democratic primary for governor in Wisconsin.



GOP appears to view Hong, a democratic socialist, as its easiest opponent in a general election and wants to guarantee that outcome.https://t.co/bb2ja4gkLU — Kellen Browning (@Kellen_Browning) July 15, 2026

That's called political strategy, and it's no surprise Rodriguez's campaign sucks at that, too.

Yes, she has.

"Republicans dropped $2.2 million. I can totally beat them with my $0.2 million." https://t.co/XRIn6MGW3G — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) July 16, 2026

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"Now send me money, please."

If you need a laugh, here is Rodriguez’s campaign thinking she is somehow still relevant or the toughest candidate to beat. https://t.co/3wTpWfYPDB — Wisconsin’s Conservative Sponge (@wiz_political) July 16, 2026

It really is funny.

“They’ve done the math” is an interesting choice of words https://t.co/cDHvj1Bzti — Drake Bentley (@drake_bentley) July 16, 2026

In fairness, the Republicans didn't hire Rodriguez's campaign manager, so this math is probably accurate.

Did she film this on the way to the Wisconsin Elections Commission to file her paperwork to suspend her campaign? https://t.co/gheBpWsOdX — Chad Doran (@doranchad) July 16, 2026

Probably not.

The only reason Sara can get from event to event is because her tax payer funded security detail is picking up the tab in a blacked out, new, Chevy Suburban.



Can you even afford a driver, Sara? https://t.co/v1uczskUxU — Shadow Governor Vos (@Robin_Vos_Stan) July 16, 2026

No. No, she cannot.

Given the horrific state of her campaign finances, I hope her Uber driver insisted on cash upfront. https://t.co/x84GqH334Z — The Badger Pundit (@JamesBohnWI) July 16, 2026

We hope so, too.

Crisis comms here.



Maybe don’t tweet about all this money when you can’t even pay the state of Wisconsin back for using their vehicles and security which you are in, in the video.



That’ll be 42k. I’ll invoice the campaign. https://t.co/v1uczskUxU pic.twitter.com/rsoHXizfc6 — Shadow Governor Vos (@Robin_Vos_Stan) July 16, 2026

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She will never pay any of these debts.

Fire the comms director — Jerry Ponio (@JerryPonioWI) July 16, 2026

Might as well at this point. The campaign manager is gone.

Francesca Hong and Mandela Barnes are leading in every single poll. Rodriguez only comes in third on a handful of them. Her campaign is over, and she's the only one who doesn't know it yet.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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