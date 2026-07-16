Mashed Out: Katie Porter Says She's Done With Politics Following Failed Gubernatorial Campaign

Democrat staffers in California are breathing a sigh of relief, as failed gubernatorial candidate Katie Porter says she's done with politics after getting rejected by voters in the state's recent primary. Instead of running for office, she's going to be running to the library, and will spend her next chapter—pun intended—enjoying books.

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Katie Porter says she's done with politics after failed governor bid as she teases next chapter https://t.co/HiiT4JmlrQ pic.twitter.com/KUrV5ep3mJ — New York Post (@nypost) July 16, 2026

Here's more:

Katie Porter is turning the page on politics after a bruising California governor campaign that ended in defeat and revived years of criticism over her treatment of staff. The former California congresswoman announced Wednesday that she’s stepping away from public life, telling followers on Instagram: “I’m done for now with politics and campaigning.” Porter, who failed to advance out of California’s recent gubernatorial primary, also revealed she’s rebranding her Instagram account as @katieporterturnsthepage, a nod to her love of books. The self-described “fast reader” said the account will now focus on reading instead of politics. The announcement caps a turbulent final chapter for the Democrat, whose gubernatorial campaign was increasingly overshadowed by renewed scrutiny of her temperament and management style.

At one point, Porter was leading the polls.

Finally, some good news. — Will, politically homeless once again (@spudhawg) July 16, 2026

Maybe she and Tim Walz can start a book club. After all, he said he's done with politics too.

That’s disappointing. I enjoyed watching her fail. — Gringo El Camino (@GringoElCamino) July 16, 2026

It was kind of fun.

Politics is done with Katie Porter. — Stephen Cooke (@SoftwareMadman) July 16, 2026

Voters certainly are, it seems.

Like she has a choice 🤡😭🤣 https://t.co/eB78ogS6w5 — MAGA 4 Life (@MAGA4Life_62) July 16, 2026

She did not have a choice.

Porter was lambasted for her explosive outbursts at staff and her treatment of a CBS News California journalist, an exchange in which Porter was "abrasive, whined that she didn't want to have an 'uhappy experience' and tried to storm off," according to the New York Post.

She wound up finishing fifth in the primary.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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