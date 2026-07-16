Kathy Hochul Admits Zohran Mamdani Has Lost Control of NYC's Homeless Problem

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hasn't even been in office a year, and things are already spiraling out of control in the Big Apple. He blamed a 6.6 percent increase on rape on merely a broadened definition of the term, played a game of smoke and mirrors to 'solve' the city's budget problems, and rents are at an all-time high while city leaders get an almost 20 percent pay hike.

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Even Governor Kathy Hochul can't ignore the fact that Mamdani's a disaster, and she admitted that the homeless encampments in his city have grown out of control.

New York State Governor Kathy Hochul acknowledges that socialist Mamdani's homeless encampments have grown out of control pic.twitter.com/aiIso6dvjc — Reza Chowdhury (@RezaC1) July 16, 2026

Mamdani refused to move the homeless into shelters during the brutal winter freeze earlier this year, and several homeless people froze to death. Maybe that was his plan: let them die so he can say he 'solved' the homeless problem.

"We have to get everything under control," Hochul said. "I mean, New York City is a wonderful place, but we also have very generous services to take care of people, offer them supportive services. And that's living on the streets is not compassion for anyone."

"Do you think the Mayor needs to change his approach a little bit?" the anchor asked.

"He's working on his approach. He's working on his approach. And we're supporting, you know, working with him behind the scenes to help," Hochul replied.

"That's where we have to step in, she continued, "and show who we are and show the humanity of these people, that I understand, you may think there's a right to live on our streets, but if you're living on the streets because you cannot, you don't have the mental capacity to know when to come in in these heat waves or to come in from the cold in the winter time, or to dress properly to keep yourself alive or to feed yourself. That is not what compassion and humanity is all about."

She's so close to getting it.

The overwhelming majority of homeless people either have mental illness(es), drug addictions, alcoholism, or a combination of the three. They're not otherwise capable people who just fell on hard times. Those people often have family or friends they can go to until they get back on their feet.

You can see the fear in her face that she has towards Mamdani — npolo79 (@npolanco_79) July 16, 2026

She was trying very hard to be as uncritical of him as possible.

Basically this coward inept governor still won’t call out her inept communist mayor sinking NYC — Blue (@emantk7) July 16, 2026

Of course she won't.

Why HASNT she done ANYTHING ABOUT IT! https://t.co/JgbkGlPH19 — Erin (@ErinM1001114973) July 16, 2026

They ultimately don't want to.

Those who suffer from mental illness or substance abuse issues don't have the rational thought process to get or maintain permanent housing. That's what the Democrats' solutions, including billions for the homeless industrial complex, never work. You can't simply throw these people into housing and solve the problem.

What it takes is tough laws that mandate treatment, that mandate mental health services, and that incarcerate—whether in prison or mental institutions—the people who do not comply with their treatment. Some may think that's harsh and unfair, but it would get these people off the streets, attempt to get them sober, and maybe even effectively treat their mental illnesses.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

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