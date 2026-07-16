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Kathy Hochul Admits Zohran Mamdani Has Lost Control of NYC's Homeless Problem

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 16, 2026 4:30 PM
Kathy Hochul Admits Zohran Mamdani Has Lost Control of NYC's Homeless Problem
AP Photo/Angelina Katsanis

New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani hasn't even been in office a year, and things are already spiraling out of control in the Big Apple. He blamed a 6.6 percent increase on rape on merely a broadened definition of the term, played a game of smoke and mirrors to 'solve' the city's budget problems, and rents are at an all-time high while city leaders get an almost 20 percent pay hike.

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Even Governor Kathy Hochul can't ignore the fact that Mamdani's a disaster, and she admitted that the homeless encampments in his city have grown out of control.

Mamdani refused to move the homeless into shelters during the brutal winter freeze earlier this year, and several homeless people froze to death. Maybe that was his plan: let them die so he can say he 'solved' the homeless problem.

"We have to get everything under control," Hochul said. "I mean, New York City is a wonderful place, but we also have very generous services to take care of people, offer them supportive services. And that's living on the streets is not compassion for anyone."

"Do you think the Mayor needs to change his approach a little bit?" the anchor asked.

"He's working on his approach. He's working on his approach. And we're supporting, you know, working with him behind the scenes to help," Hochul replied.

"That's where we have to step in, she continued, "and show who we are and show the humanity of these people, that I understand, you may think there's a right to live on our streets, but if you're living on the streets because you cannot, you don't have the mental capacity to know when to come in in these heat waves or to come in from the cold in the winter time, or to dress properly to keep yourself alive or to feed yourself. That is not what compassion and humanity is all about."

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Related:

HOMELESSNESS KATHY HOCHUL MENTAL HEALTH NEW YORK ZOHRAN MAMDANI

She's so close to getting it.

The overwhelming majority of homeless people either have mental illness(es), drug addictions, alcoholism, or a combination of the three. They're not otherwise capable people who just fell on hard times. Those people often have family or friends they can go to until they get back on their feet. 

She was trying very hard to be as uncritical of him as possible.

Of course she won't.

They ultimately don't want to.

Those who suffer from mental illness or substance abuse issues don't have the rational thought process to get or maintain permanent housing. That's what the Democrats' solutions, including billions for the homeless industrial complex, never work. You can't simply throw these people into housing and solve the problem.

What it takes is tough laws that mandate treatment, that mandate mental health services, and that incarcerate—whether in prison or mental institutions—the people who do not comply with their treatment. Some may think that's harsh and unfair, but it would get these people off the streets, attempt to get them sober, and maybe even effectively treat their mental illnesses.

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Editor’s Note: New York City is now facing the consequences of Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s socialist takeover.

Help us continue to report on his radical policies and expose the Democrats who support him. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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