The United Nations Finally Admits Hamas Has Been Stealing Aid

The United Nations (U.N.) has run interference for Hamas for years, trying to protect the terrorists from Israel obliterating them while also attacking Israel in an attempt to undermine the nation and its right to self-defense. Ever since October 7, 2023, the U.N. has accused Israel of committing 'genocide,' dismissed Hamas' sexual violence against women, and blamed Israel for not allowing adequate aid to Palestine.

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Israel, and others, pointed out that Hamas was hijacking the aid so they could either use it or sell it. They were all accused of lying.

Now the U.N. finally admitted that Hamas has been stealing aid all this time.

Finally, after nearly three years, the UN admits what Israel was warning:



Hamas is hijacking aid. pic.twitter.com/Iy2DPxLjGB — Eylon Levy (@EylonALevy) July 13, 2026

The statement, from the U.N. Deputy Special Coordinator Dr. Ramiz Alakbarov, reads:

I strongly condemn the recent obstruction of humanitarian operations in Gaza by the de facto authorities, which endangered humanitarian personnel, intimidated workers delivering lifesaving food assistance and disrupted life-saving humanitarian operations. Yesterday, humanitarian workers were forced to halt food distributions after armed personnel affiliated with the de facto authorities forcibly entered the Abu Rashid food distribution point in Jaballa, North Gaza. The forces also entered a WFP warehouse and reportedly assaulted two truck drivers who were delivering humanitarian supplies. These incidents are not isolated. They are completely unacceptable and reflect an increasingly dangerous pattern of intimidation, violence, and obstruction, including smuggling attempts, targeting and abusing humanitarian operations. They are placing humanitarian workers at risk, disrupting the delivery of life-saving assistance, and further constraining the ability of humanitarian organizations to operate at a time when civilians across Gaza continue to face immense and pressing humanitarian conditions. Direct threats to staff, interference with humanitarian supplies, and the shrinking humanitarian operating space continue to jeopardize operational continuity. At the same time, the expansion of areas under Israeli control is further reducing the space available to civilians, making it imperative that humanitarian assistance is able to move safely and reach people in need without interference. Under international humanitarian law, all parties must respect and protect humanitarian personnel, facilities, and relief supplies, and refrain from actions that obstruct humanitarian operations. I call for an immediate end to all interference with humanitarian operations and to respect their independence, impartiality, and neutrality. Civilians, including humanitarian personnel, must always be protected, and rapid, safe and unimpeded passage of impartial humanitarian relief must be facilitated. The people of Gaza have already endured immense suffering. They cannot be subjected to further delays or disruptions in the delivery of life-saving assistance. I reiterate that humanitarian organizations must be able to carry out their work safely, independently, impartially, and without fear of intimidation or violence.

It's adorable that they think Hamas will respect international law. They don't even call Hamas out by name, even though those are the 'de facto authorities—who were elected by the people of Gaza, mind you.

Yet this press release easily could be read as saying the IDF was hijacking food.



Why didn’t Dr. Alakbarov denounce Hamas for stealing food aid? (They resell it for profit, to the detriment of Gazans.) — NOfPlus (@OfPlus) July 13, 2026

They do mention Israel and try to make that implication.

“The de facto authorities” 🤦‍♀️ Is there a reason why the UN can't come out and say Hamas? Why? — Chica'sBailBonds (@IrinaMoises) July 13, 2026

They don't want to admit Hamas is a problem. The U.N. thinks they're the good guys.

Guys I’m starting to think Israel were right about everything. https://t.co/L0MSsS0cFv — Adam Sellers (@YisraelChaiAdam) July 13, 2026

Yup.

I'm actually amazed they admitted it. https://t.co/1vsMlRpfPG — James Lindsay, anti-Communist (@ConceptualJames) July 13, 2026

And even that admission was watered down.

3 years ago, I watched the UN tweet about Hamas stealing aid, and delete it.



They know. We know.



A huge amount of absolutely disgusting anti Jewish racist propaganda was spread instead of admitting this. https://t.co/4mYAZOUjE9 — Steven Barrett (@SBarrettBar) July 13, 2026

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Never forget.

Things must be really bad if the U.N. is issuing a statement at all. Much like international law, Hamas doesn't respect the lives of civilians. They don't care if people die from a lack of aid, just as they didn't care that people would die when they started this war with Israel.

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