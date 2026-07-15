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A Former Clinton Advisor Is Warning Democrats About the Looming Communist Takeover

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 15, 2026 5:30 PM
A Former Clinton Advisor Is Warning Democrats About the Looming Communist Takeover
AP Photo/LM Otero, File

While Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, are warning Americans about the dangers of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), it seems few Democrats are making the same statements publicly. But Al Mottur, a former advisor to Hillary Clinton, is warning his fellow Democrats of the socialist takeover.

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"These people, they're not crazy, they're ideologues. They don't love America, let me say that," said Mottur. "A lot of these people do not love America and I'm not team Democrat, I'm team America. And if we have people in our party who are so far Left, that they are saying we don't want to protect people from crime, well, that's just absurd. And, by the way, we're not going to win a national election, let alone an election in Michigan, if that's our position."

He's correct.

Perhaps. But even then, we've seen some women say they didn't report their rapists because the rapist was black and they didn't want to be racist.

What they would do is turn things that are not crimes—like speaking out against communism—into crimes and jail people for ungoodthink.

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Related:

COMMUNISM CRIME DEMOCRAT PARTY MIKE JOHNSON SOCIALISM

This is not a surprise to anyone who was paying attention.

Bingo. The DSA say out loud what the Democrats think.

They made this bed, now lie in it.

The DSA said its end goal is full-blown communism.

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Sunny Hostin Complained About Lindsey Graham's Sister Becoming a US Senator. Her Reason Is Unreal. Matt Vespa
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