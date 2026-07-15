A Former Clinton Advisor Is Warning Democrats About the Looming Communist Takeover

While Republicans, including Speaker Mike Johnson, are warning Americans about the dangers of the Democratic Socialists of America (DSA), it seems few Democrats are making the same statements publicly. But Al Mottur, a former advisor to Hillary Clinton, is warning his fellow Democrats of the socialist takeover.

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Former Hillary Clinton advisor and bundler Al Mottur slams the socialist takeover of the Democrat party:



"They don't love America...if we have people in our party who are so far left that they are saying we don't want to protect people from crime, well that's just absurd." pic.twitter.com/kcK2oOwGMG — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) July 14, 2026

"These people, they're not crazy, they're ideologues. They don't love America, let me say that," said Mottur. "A lot of these people do not love America and I'm not team Democrat, I'm team America. And if we have people in our party who are so far Left, that they are saying we don't want to protect people from crime, well, that's just absurd. And, by the way, we're not going to win a national election, let alone an election in Michigan, if that's our position."

He's correct.

They don’t care about crime victims until they themselves are the victims. — Peg (@a_cold_rain) July 14, 2026

Perhaps. But even then, we've seen some women say they didn't report their rapists because the rapist was black and they didn't want to be racist.

What they would do is turn things that are not crimes—like speaking out against communism—into crimes and jail people for ungoodthink.

Why didn’t you say anything in 2018 ?? pic.twitter.com/h5fLvHn7mM — LORD Miguel lastname (@Koolas68Degrees) July 15, 2026

This is not a surprise to anyone who was paying attention.

I find all the Dems trying to distance themselves from the DemSocs amusing. Who is buying it. Their platforms are largely the same. The DemSocs are just more proud of it while the Dems are smart enough to realize they have to lie about it. — Karl Pryor (@kshadofe) July 14, 2026

Bingo. The DSA say out loud what the Democrats think.

Some of the Democrats who enabled their party to be taken over by Marxist maniacs are now like... https://t.co/wKO6A2M1li pic.twitter.com/ub7OQ8g1lU — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) July 15, 2026

They made this bed, now lie in it.

Most of the candidates that won Dem primaries self-admitted to being communists either in speeches or in posts on social media. The agenda isn't of socialism, but clearly Marxist/communist on DSA website https://t.co/uXaRQIKLEg — Mary Shubert (@mary_shubert) July 14, 2026

The DSA said its end goal is full-blown communism.

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