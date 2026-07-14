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Tipsheet

June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | July 14, 2026 9:22 AM
June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years
AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein

The June inflation report has just dropped, and it's good news for Americans and the economy. Inflation posted the biggest one-month drop since April 2020, falling 0.4 percent from the previous month.

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That brings the annual inflation rate to 3.5 percent.

Fox News notes that this news comes just as Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh heads to Capitol Hill for Congressional testimony, his first since taking over.

Here's more:

Americans got a break on inflation last month, with better deals at the gas station and cooler price increases across much of the economy.

Consumer prices were up 3.5% in June from a year earlier, beating expectations and improving from the 4.2% inflation rate in May. Inflation was also lower than the 3.8% that analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal expected.

The experts predicted inflation would be at 3.8 percent.

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Related:

ECONOMY FOX NEWS INFLATION THE WALL STREET JOURNAL

So much winning.

Yes, it is.

Stock market futures are surging.

CNBC said expectations were a drop of 0.1 percent.

"This is four times more negative!"

“And if we look at the CPI month over month on the core, also under expectations comes in at goose egg zero!”“Zero would be the smallest amount. It would equal Jan of 21.”

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This is an excellent number for the Consumer Price Index.

Fox Business also said that core year-over-year was 2.6 percent, when experts predicted 2.8 percent. "This is a nice decline from last month," said Maria Bartiromo.

Even the Leftists living on copium can't deny that this is an excellent report on inflation. Despite all their fear mongering over the war in Iran and the Trump economy, the administration just delivered the biggest drop in inflation in half a decade.

President Trump also posted about the excellent news.

And we're sure he'll have more to say about the inflation report as the day goes on.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

Help us continue to report on the president’s economic successes and combat the lies of the Democrats. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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