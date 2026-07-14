June Inflation Report Crushes ‘Experts’ Predictions, Biggest Win in Over Five Years

The June inflation report has just dropped, and it's good news for Americans and the economy. Inflation posted the biggest one-month drop since April 2020, falling 0.4 percent from the previous month.

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That brings the annual inflation rate to 3.5 percent.

BREAKING: Inflation posting the biggest one-month drop since April 2020.



New June CPI data shows prices fell 0.4% from the previous month — the biggest monthly decline since April 2020 — bringing the annual inflation rate to 3.5% as price pressures continue to ease.



The report… pic.twitter.com/8QXqyTqmEE — Fox News (@FoxNews) July 14, 2026

Fox News notes that this news comes just as Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh heads to Capitol Hill for Congressional testimony, his first since taking over.

Breaking: Inflation slowed to 3.5% in June as gasoline prices fell https://t.co/AqPo0IhWMr — The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) July 14, 2026

Here's more:

Americans got a break on inflation last month, with better deals at the gas station and cooler price increases across much of the economy. Consumer prices were up 3.5% in June from a year earlier, beating expectations and improving from the 4.2% inflation rate in May. Inflation was also lower than the 3.8% that analysts polled by The Wall Street Journal expected.

The experts predicted inflation would be at 3.8 percent.

Looks like the experts were wrong, I'm still not tired of winning. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@FaithfulThomad) July 14, 2026

So much winning.

Biggest drop since 2020. Finally moving in the right direction. — TECA (@CryptoTeca__) July 14, 2026

Yes, it is.

Stock market futures are surging.

BREAKING: June CPI inflation falls to 3.5%, below expectations of 3.8%



Core CPI inflation falls to 2.6%, below expectations of 2.8%.



Month-over-month CPI inflation fell -0.4%, the biggest monthly drop since May 2020.



US stock market futures are surging on the news. — The Kobeissi Letter (@KobeissiLetter) July 14, 2026

CNBC said expectations were a drop of 0.1 percent.

🚨 BREAKING: US inflation just STUNNED the experts and FELL -0.4% month over month, the largest plummet in 6 YEARS — CNBC



Gasoline and fuel nearly -9%



Year over year, inflation is 3.5%, lower than economists expected



KEEP IT GOING! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/SVamBjJ88g — Eric Daugherty (@EricLDaugh) July 14, 2026

"This is four times more negative!"

“And if we look at the CPI month over month on the core, also under expectations comes in at goose egg zero!”“Zero would be the smallest amount. It would equal Jan of 21.”

"Expecting a headline number to be negative...this is 4X more negative!"



CPI fell by 0.4% in June, the largest decline since April 2020—and below the forecast of every single Bloomberg economist.



Core inflation also came in better than expected, falling to 2.6% year-over-year. pic.twitter.com/aEdMzE6GGE — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 14, 2026

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This is an excellent number for the Consumer Price Index.

.@MariaBartiromo on the June CPI data: "This is an EXCELLENT number on the Consumer Price Index — down 0.4%." pic.twitter.com/fZLXNgpudn — Rapid Response 47 (@RapidResponse47) July 14, 2026

Fox Business also said that core year-over-year was 2.6 percent, when experts predicted 2.8 percent. "This is a nice decline from last month," said Maria Bartiromo.

Even the Leftists living on copium can't deny that this is an excellent report on inflation. Despite all their fear mongering over the war in Iran and the Trump economy, the administration just delivered the biggest drop in inflation in half a decade.

President Trump also posted about the excellent news.

And we're sure he'll have more to say about the inflation report as the day goes on.

Editor’s Note: Thanks to President Trump’s leadership and bold policies, America’s economy is back on track.

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