Wisconsin Democrat Unveils Plan to Skyrocket State's Energy Bills

Francesca Hong, the Democratic frontrunner for Wisconsin's next governor, has unveiled a plan to make sure Wisconsinites not only pay thousands of dollars more for energy every year, but that they're beholden to a green agenda that all but ensures a lot of people will freeze when Wisconsin winters reach 40-below.

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Pass the Climate Accountability Act to cut carbon emissions 52% by 2030 and make Wisconsin carbon-neutral by 2050 — and adopt a binding clean electricity standard to reach 100% clean electricity by 2040 — Francesca Hong For Governor (@FrancescaHongWI) April 22, 2026

Simply incredible.

You’ll basically have to stop all human activity to achieve this.

Which, in the end, is probably your goal.

Anything for Gaia, right? — SoylentGreenIsPeople (@Rarely_Wrong) April 23, 2026

Yeah, she's a commie, so that's the goal.

How do you plan on going green? Solar is useless about half of sunlight hours in our latitude and climate. Plus one good storm like the ones we just had will turn those solar panels into scrap for the landfill. Wind is intermittent. The only solution is to build nuclear — Matchu Smith (@matchu327) April 23, 2026

The decline in quality of life is the point.

Think your utility bill is high now? Just wait for Francesca Hong’s 100% Green New Scam by 2040.



Not only will we have skyrocketing bills, but we will also have rolling blackouts and beautiful Wisconsin farmland turned into industrial wind and solar sites. https://t.co/nwNz5FGJXp — Tiffany War Room (@TiffanyWarRoom) April 22, 2026

They will destroy Wisconsin.

Hong’s plan is a wealth transfer from you to the Wall Street shareholders of monopoly utility companies.



Expect to pay close to $3,000 more per yet to utility monopolies thanks to her plan.



Save our state.



Vote @TomTiffanyWI https://t.co/R89dHkYZHD — Eric Bott (@EricJBott) April 22, 2026

That's $250 a month, from the party saying we need "affordability." And that's a low estimate.

If this costs $248 billion, that means each and every person in WIsconsin will have to pay $41,000 for her green climate scheme.

No! Hard pass!!! Does she know how many farms will need to be plowed under in Wi for solar panels and bird killers that will require, & how expensive utility bills will be, especially when the sun isn’t shining/wind isn’t blowing? I’m sure the answer will be “deal with it”. https://t.co/kzKsF1aVUV — Brandon Hasz (@Brandon_Hasz01) April 22, 2026

We'll not only freeze to death in Wisconsin, but we'll also starve, too, as our farmland is wiped out for "green" energy.

You do know it gets cold there, right? You absolute fool. https://t.co/srPQIOnnKk — Stephen Smoot (@S_A_Smoot) April 23, 2026

Last winter, it got well below zero, with wind chills in the -50s. People will die. Pipes will freeze.

And Democrats don't care.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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