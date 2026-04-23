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Wisconsin Democrat Unveils Plan to Skyrocket State's Energy Bills

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | April 23, 2026 9:30 AM
Wisconsin Democrat Unveils Plan to Skyrocket State's Energy Bills
AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall

Francesca Hong, the Democratic frontrunner for Wisconsin's next governor, has unveiled a plan to make sure Wisconsinites not only pay thousands of dollars more for energy every year, but that they're beholden to a green agenda that all but ensures a lot of people will freeze when Wisconsin winters reach 40-below.

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Simply incredible.

Yeah, she's a commie, so that's the goal.

The decline in quality of life is the point.

They will destroy Wisconsin.

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2026 ELECTIONS CLIMATE CHANGE ENERGY GREEN ENERGY WISCONSIN

That's $250 a month, from the party saying we need "affordability." And that's a low estimate.

If this costs $248 billion, that means each and every person in WIsconsin will have to pay $41,000 for her green climate scheme.

We'll not only freeze to death in Wisconsin, but we'll also starve, too, as our farmland is wiped out for "green" energy.

Last winter, it got well below zero, with wind chills in the -50s. People will die. Pipes will freeze.

And Democrats don't care.

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Townhall continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Townhall VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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