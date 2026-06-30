AOC Launches Another Insane Attack on Elon Musk's Wealth

The Left loves to attack the rich, blaming them for 'greed' and laying all of our social and economic problems at their feet. This is, of course, is a lie. The rich are not to blame for anyone's poverty or disadvantage. In fact, the rich are the reason the rest of us have jobs and when SpaceX went public, Elon Musk made more than 4,000 people — many of them average workers — rich overnight.

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The accusations of greed are pure projection, of course. The Leftists demanding wealth confiscation and redistribution are the greedy ones, and they know how to dupe their constituents into believing that Elon Musk is somehow the reason why you struggle to pay for groceries or your utility bill.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who likes some oligarchs, is one of the biggest spreaders of this false narrative, and she was back to attack Elon Musk yet again.

AOC tells her followers that Elon Musk gutted Medicare and Social Security to pay for his own tax cuts.



Imagine what an unhinged, unstable person might do if he or she actually believes these nonsensical lies.



This is the type of talk that ends up in a manifesto. pic.twitter.com/DUqquiSsEX — MAZE (@mazemoore) June 29, 2026

"We don't ... have the money for a better and improved social safety net because we let a**holes like Elon Musk gut Medicaid and gut Social Security in order for him to pay for A) his own tax cuts and B) his own billion dollars in private federal contracts. This guy takes billions and billions of your tax dollars, of your public funds. They are robbing us of the tiny slivers of what we have left in our collective public social safety net."

They are not.

Notice how she doesn't say this about the Somali fraudsters in Minnesota, or the fraudsters in California, or the fraudsters in Milwaukee who have stolen billions from us.

Just the guy who makes jobs and betters our lives.

AOC is just an actor.



It’s her puppet masters that are the problem.



She is spouting insane lies that are disprovable by a Google search, but a lot of people will believe her. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 30, 2026

That's the problem.

The more that marxists lie with impunity, the more confident they feel about their cause.



With their advances in NYC, DC, etc. the marxists are feeling more confident than they have in generations. Their Long March through the institutions is finally beginning to bear real… — Skeptical Stoic (@StoicSkeptic) June 29, 2026

"They have had their sights set on Trump for awhile now but once Musk saw the MAGA light and walked away from the Democratic (Socialist/Communist) Party, they started to attack him with the same reckless abandon as he now represents the archetypal capitalist and thus must be destroyed by any means necessary for the ‘cause,'" the post reads.

Here’s the truth: AOC is so full of crap that one simple Google search exposes the whole lie



She’s lying to scare people again



Neither Elon nor DOGE can directly cut Social Security or Medicare benefits



That’s Congress’s job



AOC is literally in Congress. She knows this well https://t.co/DFbYJuGlqz pic.twitter.com/vbywMY6tgl — X Freeze (@XFreeze) June 30, 2026

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She's counting on her constituents not to do a basic Google search.

She is creating a dangerous situation with her lies.



They do this to incite unstable people to violence. https://t.co/he6bIuq8tT — Jimerican (@Jimerican) June 30, 2026

Commies have done that throughout history.

What we are watching being deployed right now is very dangerous. It couldn't be more clear that they are hoping to spawn another Luigi. https://t.co/Y8N6GApOkC — Theo Jordan (@Theo_TJ_Jordan) June 30, 2026

They absolutely are. They don't call conservatives Nazis, fascists, greedy because we are, they call us that to justify harming us.

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