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Tipsheet

AOC Launches Another Insane Attack on Elon Musk's Wealth

Amy Curtis
Amy Curtis | June 30, 2026 8:30 AM
AOC Launches Another Insane Attack on Elon Musk's Wealth
Townhall Media

The Left loves to attack the rich, blaming them for 'greed' and laying all of our social and economic problems at their feet. This is, of course, is a lie. The rich are not to blame for anyone's poverty or disadvantage. In fact, the rich are the reason the rest of us have jobs and when SpaceX went public, Elon Musk made more than 4,000 people — many of them average workers — rich overnight.

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The accusations of greed are pure projection, of course. The Leftists demanding wealth confiscation and redistribution are the greedy ones, and they know how to dupe their constituents into believing that Elon Musk is somehow the reason why you struggle to pay for groceries or your utility bill.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who likes some oligarchs, is one of the biggest spreaders of this false narrative, and she was back to attack Elon Musk yet again. 

"We don't ... have the money for a better and improved social safety net because we let a**holes like Elon Musk gut Medicaid and gut Social Security in order for him to pay for A) his own tax cuts and B) his own billion dollars in private federal contracts. This guy takes billions and billions of your tax dollars, of your public funds. They are robbing us of the tiny slivers of what we have left in our collective public social safety net."

They are not.

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Related:

ALEXANDRIA OCASIO-CORTEZ ELON MUSK MEDICARE SOCIALISM SOCIAL SECURITY

Notice how she doesn't say this about the Somali fraudsters in Minnesota, or the fraudsters in California, or the fraudsters in Milwaukee who have stolen billions from us.

Just the guy who makes jobs and betters our lives.

That's the problem.

"They have had their sights set on Trump for awhile now but once Musk saw the MAGA light and walked away from the Democratic (Socialist/Communist) Party, they started to attack him with the same reckless abandon as he now represents the archetypal capitalist and thus must be destroyed by any means necessary for the ‘cause,'" the post reads.

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She's counting on her constituents not to do a basic Google search.

Commies have done that throughout history. 

They absolutely are. They don't call conservatives Nazis, fascists, greedy because we are, they call us that to justify harming us.

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